En tête à la pause (60-51), Orlando a fini par s'incliner dimanche soir face à Indiana (102-109), pourtant toujours privé de Victor Oladipo et Myles Turner.
Du côté du Magic, Evan Fournier a pourtant terminé meilleur marqueur avec 22 points, avec notamment un très joli 6/8 à trois points, alors que Nikola Vucevic a compilé 18 points et 17 rebonds. Mais ce sont donc les Pacers qui ont eu le dernier mot, emmenés par Domantas Sabonis (21 points, 16 rebonds, 7 passes).
The @NBA has a Domas problem— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 11, 2019
21 | 16 | 7 pic.twitter.com/Ojbf6AJNwr