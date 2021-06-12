NBA : Alley-oop party dans le Top 5 de la nuit June 12, 2021 08:49 1:26 min Match très spectaculaire entre Philadelphie et Atlanta : les connexions Trae Young-John Collins et Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid ont fait le show. NBA Dernières vidéos 1:26 min Alley-oop party dans le Top 5 de la nuit 2:09 min [Focus] Jokic encore trop seul... 2:12 min Phoenix enfonce le clou à Denver ! 0:19 min Le alley-oop Simmons-Embiid ! 2:26 min Philadelphie reprend la main à Atlanta 40:34 min NBA Extra - Inarrêtable Mitchell ! (11/06) 9:56 min [VF] Mitchell et Gobert enfoncent le clou 9:31 min [VF] Giannis et Middleton se rebiffent ! 39:09 min NBA Extra - Chris Paul en mode maestro (10/06) 0:47 min Gobert : "Difficile de trouver les mots"