NBA : Russell Westbrook file au Jazz, D'Angelo Russell de retour aux Lakers !
L'information est tombée dans la nuit de mercredi à jeudi. Russell Westbrook quitte les Lakers et file au Utah Jazz. Dans le même temps, D'Angelo Russell revient aux Lakers avec Jarred Vanderbilt et Malik Beasley. Mike Conley Jr. va lui dans le Minnesota
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium.