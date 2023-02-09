NBA.COM : Le site officiel

NBA

NBA : Russell Westbrook file au Jazz, D'Angelo Russell de retour aux Lakers !

L'information est tombée dans la nuit de mercredi à jeudi. Russell Westbrook quitte les Lakers et file au Utah Jazz. Dans le même temps, D'Angelo Russell revient aux Lakers avec Jarred Vanderbilt et Malik Beasley. Mike Conley Jr. va lui dans le Minnesota

Panoramic

Plus d'informations à suivre...

 

Basketball NBA Los Angeles Lakers Utah Jazz Russell Westbrook
Précédent Pas de Zion Williamson au All-Star Game non plus
Lire
Pas de Zion Williamson au All-Star Game non plus
Suivant NBA : Kevin Durant tradé aux Phoenix Suns !
Lire
NBA : Kevin Durant tradé aux Phoenix Suns !
-

Dernières actualités

>