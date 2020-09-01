NBA (play-offs) : Match 7 entre Houston et Oklahoma City, Milwaukee tombe d'entrée

September 1, 2020 08:05 Il y aura un Match 7 dans la série du premier tour à l'Ouest entre Houston et Oklahoma City, après le succès du Thunder 104-100 lundi. A l'Est, la série du deuxième tour entre Milwaukee et Miami a débuté avec une surprise : la victoire du Heat 115-104.