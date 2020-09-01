NBA (play-offs) : Match 7 entre Houston et Oklahoma City, Milwaukee tombe d'entrée

NBA - PLAY-OFFS 2020 (A ORLANDO)
Premier tour
Conférence Ouest
Houston Rockets (4) - Oklahoma City Thunder (5) : 3-3
Match 1 - Houston - Oklahoma City : 123-108
Match 2 - Houston - Oklahoma City : 111-98
Match 3 - Oklahoma City - Houston : 119-107 (ap)
Match 4 - Oklahoma City - Houston : 117-114
Match 5 - Houston - Oklahoma City : 114-80
Match 6 - Oklahoma City - Houston : 104-100
Match 7 le mercredi 2 septembre
Deuxième tour
Conférence Est
Milwaukee Bucks (1) - Miami Heat (5) : 0-1
Match 1 - Milwaukee - Miami : 104-115
Match 2 le mercredi 2 septembre
Match 3 le vendredi 4 septembre
Match 4 le dimanche 6 septembre
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mardi 8 septembre
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 10 septembre
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 12 septembre
