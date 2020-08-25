NBA - Play-offs : Le Heat valide sa qualification, le Thunder n'a pas dit son dernier mot et les Lakers continuent d'avancer

Plus d’informations à suivre...
NBA - PLAY-OFFS 2020 (A ORLANDO)
Premier tour
Conférence Est
Indiana Pacers (4) - Miami Heat (5) : 0-4 >>> MIAMI QUALIFIE
Match 1 - Indiana - Miami : 101-113
Match 2 - Indiana - Miami : 100-109
Match 3 - Miami - Indiana : 124-115
Match 4 - Miami - Indiana : 99-87
Conférence Ouest
Los Angeles Lakers (1) - Portland Trailblazers (8) : 3-1
Match 1 - LA Lakers - Portland : 93-100
Match 2 - LA Lakers - Portland : 111-88
Match 3 - Portland - LA Lakers : 108-116
Match 4 - Portland - LA Lakers : 115-135
> Jaylen Hoard (POR) : 2 points à 1/2 aux tirs, 3 rebonds, 2 pertes de balle et 2 fautes en 9 minutes
Match 5 le mercredi 26 août
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 28 août
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 30 août
Houston Rockets (4) - Oklahoma City Thunder (5) : 2-2
Match 1 - Houston - Oklahoma City : 123-108
Match 2 - Houston - Oklahoma City : 111-98
Match 3 - Oklahoma City - Houston : 119-107 (ap)
Match 4 - Oklahoma City - Houston : 117-114
Match 5 le mercredi 26 août
Match 6 le vendredi 28 août
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 30 août
