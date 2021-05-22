NBA - Play-offs 2021 : Demandez le programme !



The @memgrizz clinch the West #8 seed!#NBAPlayoffs start Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Vb4DecROFm

— NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2021

BASKET – NBA / PLAY-OFFS 2021

1er tour

Conférence Est

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (1) - WASHINGTON WIZARDS (8) : 0-0

BROOKLYN NETS (2) - BOSTON CELTICS (7) : 0-0

MILWAUKEE BUCKS (3) - MIAMI HEAT (6) : 0-0

NEW YORK KNICKS (4) - ATLANTA HAWKS (5) : 0-0



Conférence Ouest

UTAH JAZZ (1) - MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (8) : 0-0

PHOENIX SUNS (2) - LOS ANGELES LAKERS (7) : 0-0



DENVER NUGGETS (3) - PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (6) : 0-0

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (4) - DALLAS MAVERICKS (5) : 0-0

Match 1 : Philadelphia 76ers - Washington Wizards le 23 maiMatch 2 : Philadelphia 76ers - Washington Wizards le 26 maiMatch 3 : Washington Wizards - Philadelphia 76ers le 29 maiMatch 4 : Washington Wizards - Philadelphia 76ers le 31 maiMatch 5 (si nécessaire) : Philadelphia 76ers - Washington Wizards le 2 juinMatch 6 (si nécessaire) : Washington Wizards - Philadelphia 76ers le 4 juinMatch 7 (si nécessaire) : Philadelphia 76ers - Washington Wizards le 6 juinMatch 1 : Brooklyn Nets - Boston Celtics le 22 maiMatch 2 : Brooklyn Nets - Boston Celtics le 25 maiMatch 3 : Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets le 28 maiMatch 4 : Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets le 30 maiMatch 5 (si nécessaire) : Brooklyn Nets - Boston Celtics le 1er juinMatch 6 (si nécessaire) : Boston Celtics - Brooklyn Nets le 3 juinMatch 7 (si nécessaire) : Brooklyn Nets - Boston Celtics le 5 juinMatch 1 : Milwaukee Bucks - Miami Heat le 22 maiMatch 2 : Milwaukee Bucks - Miami Heat le 24 maiMatch 3 : Miami Heat - Milwaukee Bucks le 27 maiMatch 4 : Miami Heat - Milwaukee Bucks le 29 maiMatch 5 (si nécessaire) : Milwaukee Bucks - Miami Heat le 1er juinMatch 6 (si nécessaire) : Miami Heat - Milwaukee Bucks le 3 juinMatch 7 (si nécessaire) : Milwaukee Bucks - Miami Heat le 5 juinMatch 1 : New York Knicks - Atlanta Hawks le 23 maiMatch 2 : New York Knicks - Atlanta Hawks le 26 maiMatch 3 : Atlanta Hawks - New York Knicks le 28 maiMatch 4 : Atlanta Hawks - New York Knicks le 30 maiMatch 5 (si nécessaire) : New York Knicks - Atlanta Hawks le 2 juinMatch 6 (si nécessaire) : Atlanta Hawks - New York Knicks le 4 juinMatch 7 (si nécessaire) : New York Knicks - Atlanta Hawks le 6 juinMatch 1 : Utah Jazz - Memphis Grizzlies le 23 maiMatch 2 : Utah Jazz - Memphis Grizzlies le 26 maiMatch 3 : Memphis Grizzlies - Utah Jazz le 29 maiMatch 4 : Memphis Grizzlies - Utah Jazz le 31 maiMatch 5 (si nécessaire) : Utah Jazz - Memphis Grizzlies le 2 juinMatch 6 (si nécessaire) : Memphis Grizzlies - Utah Jazz le 4 juinMatch 7 (si nécessaire) : Utah Jazz - Memphis Grizzlies le 6 juinMatch 1 : Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers le 23 maiMatch 2 : Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers le 25 maiMatch 3 : Los Angeles Lakers - Phoenix Suns le 27 maiMatch 4 : Los Angeles Lakers - Phoenix Suns le 30 maiMatch 5 (si nécessaire) : Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers le 1er juinMatch 6 (si nécessaire) : Los Angeles Lakers - Phoenix Suns le 3 juinMatch 7 (si nécessaire) : Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers le 5 juinMatch 1 : Denver Nuggets - Portland Trail Blazers le 22 maiMatch 2 : Denver Nuggets - Portland Trail Blazers le 24 maiMatch 3 : Portland Trail Blazers - Denver Nuggets le 27 maiMatch 4 : Portland Trail Blazers - Denver Nuggets le 29 maiMatch 5 (si nécessaire) : Denver Nuggets - Portland Trail Blazers le 1er juinMatch 6 (si nécessaire) : Portland Trail Blazers - Denver Nuggets le 3 juinMatch 7 (si nécessaire) : Denver Nuggets - Portland Trail Blazers le 5 juinMatch 1 : Los Angeles Clippers - Dallas Mavericks le 22 maiMatch 2 : Los Angeles Clippers - Dallas Mavericks le 25 maiMatch 3 : Dallas Mavericks - Los Angeles Clippers le 28 maiMatch 4 : Dallas Mavericks - Los Angeles Clippers le 30 maiMatch 5 (si nécessaire) : Los Angeles Clippers - Dallas Mavericks le 2 juinMatch 6 (si nécessaire) : Dallas Mavericks - Los Angeles Clippers le 4 juinMatch 7 (si nécessaire) : Los Angeles Clippers - Dallas Mavericks le 6 juin