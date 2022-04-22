NBA : Golden State y est presque, Memphis et Dallas prennent l'avantage

BASKET - NBA / PLAY-OFFS 2022
Premier tour
Conférence Ouest
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (2) - MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (7) : 2-1
Match 1 - Memphis Grizzlies - Minnesota Timberwolves : 117-130
Match 2 - Memphis Grizzlies - Minnesota Timberwolves : 124-96
Match 3 - Minnesota Timberwolves - Memphis Grizzlies : 95-104
Match 4 le samedi 23 avril à Minnesota
Match 5 le mardi 26 avril à Memphis
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 29 avril à Minnesota
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 1er mai à Memphis
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (3) - DENVER NUGGETS (6) : 3-0
Match 1 - Golden State Warriors - Denver Nuggets : 123-107
Match 2 - Golden State Warriors - Denver Nuggets : 126-106
Match 3 - Denver Nuggets - Golden State Warriors : 113-118
Match 4 le dimanche 24 avril à Denver
Match 5 (si nécessaire) le mercredi 27 avril à Golden State
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le vendredi 29 avril à Golden State
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le dimanche 1er mai à Denver
DALLAS MAVERICKS (4) - UTAH JAZZ (5) : 2-1
Match 1 - Dallas Mavericks - Utah Jazz : 93-99
Match 2 - Dallas Mavericks - Utah Jazz : 110-104
Match 3 - Utah Jazz - Dallas Mavericks : 118-126
>>> Stats de Rudy Gobert (UTA) : 29 minutes, 15 points (6 sur 6 aux tirs), 7 rebonds, 1 contre, 3 fautes
Match 4 le samedi 23 avril à Utah
Match 5 le lundi 25 avril à Dallas
Match 6 (si nécessaire) le jeudi 28 avril à Utah
Match 7 (si nécessaire) le samedi 30 avril à Dallas
