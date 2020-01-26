NBA.COM : Le site officiel

NBA / Décès de Kobe Bryant : Les hommages affluent

Ce dimanche, Kobe Bryant est décédé à l'âge de 41 ans dans un crash d'hélicoptère. Immense légende de la NBA, l'Américain, retraité depuis 2016, commence à recevoir de nombreux hommages, de tous les sports.
















































Véritable légende de la NBA et du sport en général, Kobe Bryant était apprécié de tous. De nombreux sportifs ont décidé de lui rendre hommage.
