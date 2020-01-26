NBA / Décès de Kobe Bryant : Les hommages affluent



Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV

— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020



I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk

— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020



I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.

— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020



Enjoy every single day people, we are always too worried about things that are actually not that important. Life is precious and you never now when it’s gonna end.

— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 26, 2020



Nah man this cant be true

— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) January 26, 2020



No no no please tell me this is not true. Not Kobe.... prayers to his wife, daughters and loved ones

— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 26, 2020



Nooooooooooo God please No!

— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020



Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!

RIP LEGEND



— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020



No fucking way... no way, no way........ No way......... No way......no way...... I love you Kobe...

— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 26, 2020



Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true... I’m sick to my stomach right now

— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020



Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it

— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020



Devastated.

— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020



This can’t be real.... 💔

— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020



Merci Kobe.

Merci pour tout. pic.twitter.com/OFrSEifV6A

— JDA Dijon Basket (@jdadijonbasket) January 26, 2020



Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020



The club would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and friends, to the @Lakers and the @NBA family after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. RIP, legend. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/McVe3XL2md

— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 26, 2020



We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL

— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020



“On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight.”

Jim Pallotta pic.twitter.com/bsmBumeLpg

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 26, 2020



Fuck ! 😢

— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) January 26, 2020



I am at a loss for words. How does this happen?! Devastated. Rip Kobe 🙏🏻🙏🏻

— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 26, 2020



I truly can’t believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss. All of my prayers to your loved ones. ♥️🙏🏾😭

— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) January 26, 2020



Kobe 😭

— Lucas Pouille (@la_pouille) January 26, 2020

Véritable légende de la NBA et du sport en général, Kobe Bryant était apprécié de tous. De nombreux sportifs ont décidé de lui rendre hommage.