20h19 : Boston envoie Daniel Theis à Chicago !
Boston is trading center Daniel Theis to Chicago, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
20h13 : Kyle Lowry reste à Toronto et LaMarcus Aldridge à San Antonio selon Wojnarowski. Lonzo Ball, annoncé partant, va rester chez les Pels.
The Raptors are keeping Kyle Lowry, source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
The Spurs have no trade for LaMarcus Aldridge, league sources say.— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 25, 2021
No Lonzo Ball trade, sources tell ESPN. He's staying in New Orleans.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
🔴🔴🔴🔴 20h10 : WOOOOJ BOMB - Victor Oladipo prend la direction de Miami ! Avery Bradley et Kelly Olynyk vont à Houston.
Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
19h25 : Rajon Rondo vers les Clippers ? C'est en tout cas ce qu'avance The Athletic. Lou Williams pourrait faire le chemin inverse.
The Hawks and Clippers are in serious talks on deal to send Rajon Rondo to L.A., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
Clippers are finalizing a deal to acquire Rajon Rondo from Atlanta for Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash, sources tell me and @sam_amick.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
🔴🔴 17h48 : Toronto envoie Norman Powell à Portland, contre Gary Trent et Rodney Hood selon ESPN.
Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
17h47 : Les Kings vont accueillir Moe Harkless et Chris Silva et deux seconds tours de Draft.
Miami is sending Moe Harkless and Chris Silva to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qcIwNnme3t— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
🔴 17h46 : Ca s'accélère les amis, ça s'accélère ! Selon The Athletic, OKC est en train de finaliser le départ de George Hill du côté des 76ers !
The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
🔴 17h42 : Les Kings envoient Nemanja Bjelica au Heat selon le "Woj" !
Sacramento is finalizing a deal to send Nemanja Bjelica to the Miami. Heat, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
🔴🔴 17h28 : C'est fait, Aaron Gordon rejoint Denver ! Pour plus d'informations, rendez-vous ici !
Done deal: Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets, sources said. https://t.co/Uku9X11sNV— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
17h19 : Orlando continue son opération de reconstruction : après Vucevic et Fournier, c'est au tour de Gordon de partir. L'ailier fort du Magic est annoncé à Denver par The Athletic !
The Orlando Magic are progressing on a trade to send Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
17h12 : Et voilà, Evan Fournier confirme son arrivée chez les Celtics !
Hi @celtics fans,— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 25, 2021
If you're not familiar with me, please Google my last name.
You're welcome.
🍀
16h38 : Fournier vers les Celtics, on vous en dit plus dans cet article !
16h33 : Les deux équipes, Boston et Orlando, sont en train de finaliser le deal.
Teams are finalizing the deal now, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Rc27IxxhnB— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
16h30 : 🔴🔴🔴 ALERTE 🔴🔴🔴 - Evan Fournier va prendre la direction de Boston selon Wojnarowski !
Boston is in serious talks to acquire Orlando guard Evan Fournier for two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
16h20 : Denver récupère un remplaçant de luxe en la personne de Javale McGee. Le triple champion NBA sera très intéressant dans la rotation. En échange, les Cavs récupère Isaiah Hartenstein et deux futurs seconds tours de Draft.
🔴 16h00 : Bonjour et bienvenue à tous ! Vivez en direct sur beIN SPORTS les derniers mouvements en NBA, jusqu'à la trade deadline prévue à 20h00.