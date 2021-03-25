NBA.COM : Le site officiel

🔴 NBA - Revivez les meilleurs moments de la Trade Deadline

Fournier, Vucevic, Lowry ou encore Oladipo : minute par minute, revivez la dernière ligne droite de la trade deadline en NBA !

20h19 : Boston envoie Daniel Theis à Chicago ! 

20h13 : Kyle Lowry reste à Toronto et LaMarcus Aldridge à San Antonio selon Wojnarowski. Lonzo Ball, annoncé partant, va rester chez les Pels.

🔴🔴🔴🔴 20h10 : WOOOOJ BOMB - Victor Oladipo prend la direction de Miami ! Avery Bradley et Kelly Olynyk vont à Houston. 

19h25 : Rajon Rondo vers les Clippers ? C'est en tout cas ce qu'avance The Athletic. Lou Williams pourrait faire le chemin inverse. 

🔴🔴 17h48 : Toronto envoie Norman Powell à Portland, contre Gary Trent et Rodney Hood selon ESPN.

17h47 : Les Kings vont accueillir Moe Harkless et Chris Silva et deux seconds tours de Draft.    

🔴 17h46 : Ca s'accélère les amis, ça s'accélère ! Selon The Athletic, OKC est en train de finaliser le départ de George Hill du côté des 76ers ! 

🔴 17h42 : Les Kings envoient Nemanja Bjelica au Heat selon le "Woj" ! 

🔴🔴 17h28 : C'est fait, Aaron Gordon rejoint Denver ! Pour plus d'informations, rendez-vous ici ! 

17h19 : Orlando continue son opération de reconstruction : après Vucevic et Fournier, c'est au tour de Gordon de partir. L'ailier fort du Magic est annoncé à Denver par The Athletic ! 

17h12 : Et voilà, Evan Fournier confirme son arrivée chez les Celtics ! 

16h38 : Fournier vers les Celtics, on vous en dit plus dans cet article ! 

16h33 : Les deux équipes, Boston et Orlando, sont en train de finaliser le deal. 

16h30 : 🔴🔴🔴 ALERTE 🔴🔴🔴 - Evan Fournier va prendre la direction de Boston selon Wojnarowski ! 

16h20 : Denver récupère un remplaçant de luxe en la personne de Javale McGee. Le triple champion NBA sera très intéressant dans la rotation. En échange, les Cavs récupère Isaiah Hartenstein et deux futurs seconds tours de Draft.   

16h12 : En France, nous allons être très attentifs à la future destination d'Evan Fournier. Voici un article qui vous en dira un peu plus. 

🔴 16h05 : On commence très fort avec la première bombe de ce début d'après-midi : Nikola Vucevic rejoint les Bulls ! Plus d'informations ici. 

🔴 16h00 : Bonjour et bienvenue à tous ! Vivez en direct sur beIN SPORTS les derniers mouvements en NBA, jusqu'à la trade deadline prévue à 20h00.

NBA
