NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Mercato

Mercato : Harry Kane reste à Tottenham !

Par

Fin du suspense outre-Manche : Harry Kane a révélé ce mercredi qu'il resterait un joueur de Tottenham. Le buteur des Spurs ne rejoindra pas Manchester City.

AFP

L'attaquant de Tottenham Harry Kane a annoncé mercredi sur son compte Twitter qu'il ne quittera pas Tottenham cet été, alors que Manchester City a tenté de le recruter et semblait sur le point de refaire une offre. "Je vais rester à Tottenham cet été et je serai concentré à 100% pour aider l'équipe à réussir", a écrit l'attaquant et capitaine de la sélection nationale, mettant fin au suspense sur le dossier.

 

Tottenham Hotspur FC Harry Kane Mercato
Précédent Troyes : Un international ivoirien en renfort ?
Lire
Troyes : Un international ivoirien en renfort ?
Suivant Tottenham : Kane annonce qu'il reste
Lire
Tottenham : Kane annonce qu'il reste

Dernières actualités

>