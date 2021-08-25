Mercato : Harry Kane reste à Tottenham !

L'attaquant de Tottenham Harry Kane a annoncé mercredi sur son compte Twitter qu'il ne quittera pas Tottenham cet été, alors que Manchester City a tenté de le recruter et semblait sur le point de refaire une offre. "Je vais rester à Tottenham cet été et je serai concentré à 100% pour aider l'équipe à réussir", a écrit l'attaquant et capitaine de la sélection nationale, mettant fin au suspense sur le dossier.
It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021
I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1