NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Mercato

Mercato: Bruno Fernandes, oui à MU ce dimanche ?

Reuters

Bruno Fernandes devrait s’engager avec Manchester United après la Supercoupe du Portugal programmée ce dimanche. C’est ce qu’a répété Nicolo Schira, journaliste à La Gazzetta dello Sport, sur son compte Twitter. Le milieu de terrain du Sporting, 24 ans, a été approché notamment par les meilleurs clubs de Premier League et le Real Madrid. Le joueur, que l'on annonçait également proche de Manchester City, toucherait 6 millions d’euros annuel, hors bonus.

Précédent Mercato Ajax: Un nouveau départ en vue
Lire
Mercato Ajax: Un nouveau départ en vue
Suivant Monaco : Falcao confirme qu'il veut partir
Lire
Monaco : Falcao confirme qu'il veut partir

Dernières actualités