Chelsea : Tout comme Willian, Pedro annonce son départ

Ce dimanche, après Willian, l'ailier espagnol Pedro a à son tour annoncé son départ de Chelsea.

Une page se tourne à Chelsea. Après l'élimination au stade des 8es de finale de la Ligue des Champions face au Bayern Munich samedi soir, Willian a annoncé qu'il quittait les Blues, lui qui a été imité par Pedro. L'ailier espagnol a diffusé un message sur Instagram où il officialise son départ. Blessé à l'épaule depuis la finale de la FA Cup perdue face à Arsenal, Pedro est désormais attendu à la Roma selon différentes sources, lui qui était en fin de bail chez les pensionnaires de Stamford Bridge.
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After five wonderful years my stage at Chelsea FC comes to an end. Thanks a lot to the club’s board, to the coaches and teammates I’ve had, and of course to the fans: thank you for the experience of being a member of your big family. I’ve been very happy here, you’ve made me feel like home. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to play for this club and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League titles, as well as competing in one of the world's best football leagues. I made the right choice, I take with me wonderful and unforgettable memories. New challenges and triumphs will come for sure. I say farewell very pleased with this stage of my career, and I'm also very excited with the next to begin. Thanks and good luck for the future. Come on Blues!!! 🔵🔝 @ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CFC ___________ Tras cinco años maravillosos mi etapa en el Chelsea FC toca a su fin. Muchas gracias a la directiva del club, a los entrenadores y compañeros en este tiempo, y por supuesto a la afición: gracias por la experiencia de pertenecer a vuestra gran familia. He sido muy feliz, me habéis hecho sentir como en casa. Ha sido un placer y un honor jugar para este gran club y ganar la Premier League, la FA Cup y la Europa League, así como haber competido en una de las mejores ligas del Mundo. Sin duda acerté en la elección, me llevo recuerdos maravillosos e inolvidables. Nuevos desafíos y triunfos llegarán seguro. Me despido muy satisfecho con esta etapa de mi carrera que concluye, y a la vez muy ilusionado con la nueva que comienza. Gracias y mucha suerte en el futuro. Come on Blues!!! 🔵🔝@ChelseaFC #KTBFFH #CFC

 

Une publication partagée par Pedro Rodriguez Ledesma (@_pedro17_) le 9 Août 2020 à 1 :26 PDT


 

« Après cinq merveilleuses années, mon passage à Chelsea prend fin [...] J'ai fait le bon choix, j'emporte avec moi des souvenirs merveilleux et inoubliables. De nouveaux défis et triomphes viendront à coup sûr », a ainsi écrit l'ancien joueur du Barça dans son communiqué, lui qui compte un titre de champion d'Angleterre (2017), une Cup (2018) et une Ligue Europa (2019) remportés avec les Blues.
