L2 (J25) : Troyes s’en sort bien, Clermont dauphin provisoire

Plus d’informations à suivre...
LIGUE 2 / 25EME JOURNEE
Samedi 13 février 2021
Auxerre - Guingamp : 1-1
Caen - Niort : 1-0
Châteauroux - Le Havre : 0-1
Clermont - Chambly : 1-0
Dunkerque - Nancy : 1-2
Grenoble - Amiens : 0-0
Pau - Paris FC : 1-1
Troyes - Rodez : 2-1
Lundi 15 février 2021
18h45 : Sochaux - Valenciennes
20h45 : Toulouse - AC Ajaccio
LIGUE 2 / 25EME JOURNEE
Samedi 13 février 2021
Auxerre - Guingamp : 1-1
Caen - Niort : 1-0
Châteauroux - Le Havre : 0-1
Clermont - Chambly : 1-0
Dunkerque - Nancy : 1-2
Grenoble - Amiens : 0-0
Pau - Paris FC : 1-1
Troyes - Rodez : 2-1
Lundi 15 février 2021
18h45 : Sochaux - Valenciennes
20h45 : Toulouse - AC Ajaccio