NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Ligue 2 BKT

L2 (J25) : Troyes s’en sort bien, Clermont dauphin provisoire

Alors que Troyes a difficilement dominé Rodez, Clermont profite du faux-pas de Grenoble, tenu en échec par Amiens pour prendre la deuxième place en attendant le match de Toulouse ce lundi.

Plus d’informations à suivre...

LIGUE 2 / 25EME JOURNEE
Samedi 13 février 2021
Auxerre - Guingamp : 1-1
Caen - Niort : 1-0
Châteauroux - Le Havre : 0-1
Clermont - Chambly : 1-0
Dunkerque - Nancy : 1-2
Grenoble - Amiens : 0-0
Pau - Paris FC : 1-1
Troyes - Rodez : 2-1

Lundi 15 février 2021
18h45 : Sochaux - Valenciennes
20h45 : Toulouse - AC Ajaccio
Précédent Ligue 2 BKT : Troyes, leader imperturbable contre
Lire
Ligue 2 BKT : Troyes, leader imperturbable contre Rodez
Suivant

Dernières actualités

>