Prix Marc-Vivien Foé : les 11 nommés
Nayed Aguerd (Maroc - Rennes)
Farid Boulaya (Algérie - Metz)
Andy Delort (Algérie - Montpellier)
Boulaye Dia (Sénégal - Reims)
Seko Fofana (Côte d'Ivoire - Lens)
Idrissa Gueye (Sénégal - PSG)
Tino Kadewere (Zimbabwe - Lyon)
Gaël Kakuta (RD Congo - Lens)
Alexandre Oukidja (Algérie - Metz)
Reinildo (Mozambique - Lille)
Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroun - Lyon)
Prix Marc-Vivien Foé : le palmarès
2009*: Marouane Chamakh (Bordeaux – Maroc)
2010*: Gervinho (Lille – Côte d’Ivoire)
2011 : Gervinho (Lille – Côte d’Ivoire)
2012 : Younès Belhanda (Montpellier – Maroc)
2013 : Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Saint-Etienne – Gabon)
2014 : Vincent Enyeama (Lille – Nigeria)
2015 : André Ayew (Marseille – Ghana)
2016 : Sofiane Boufal (Lille – Maroc)
2017 : Jean Mickaël Seri (Nice – Côte d’Ivoire)
2018 : Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers- Cameroun)
2019 : Nicolas Pépé (Lille - Côte d'Ivoire)
2020 : Victor Osimhen (Nigeria - Lille)
(*) Ne s’appelait pas encore « Prix Marc-Vivien Foé ».