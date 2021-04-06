Qui succèdera à Victor Osimhen au palmarès du Prix Marc-Vivien Foé ? Le nom des onze prétendants à la succession du Nigérian a été dévoilé ce mardi sur les ondes de RFI, qui remet avec France 24 cette récompense destinée au meilleur joueur africain de Ligue 1. Sont présents les Lyonnais Tino Kadewere et Karl Toko Ekambi, le Parisien Idrissa Gueye et le Lillois Reinildo, tous titulaires réguliers dans des équipes en course pour le titre. Boulaye Dia (Reims), meilleur buteur africain du championnat cette saison complète une liste qui fait la part belle aux joueurs de Metz (Boulaya, Oukidja) et de Lens (Fofana, Kakuta). Andy Delort (Montpellier) est nommé pour la seconde année de rang, tandis que Nayef Aguerd (Rennes) est le seul défenseur central du plateau. Le gagnant sera connu à l'issue du vote d'un jury de journalistes, parmi lesquels Patrick Juillard (Football365)

Prix Marc-Vivien Foé : les 11 nommés

Nayed Aguerd (Maroc - Rennes)

Farid Boulaya (Algérie - Metz)

Andy Delort (Algérie - Montpellier)

Boulaye Dia (Sénégal - Reims)

Seko Fofana (Côte d'Ivoire - Lens)

Idrissa Gueye (Sénégal - PSG)

Tino Kadewere (Zimbabwe - Lyon)

Gaël Kakuta (RD Congo - Lens)

Alexandre Oukidja (Algérie - Metz)

Reinildo (Mozambique - Lille)

Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroun - Lyon)

Prix Marc-Vivien Foé : le palmarès

2009*: Marouane Chamakh (Bordeaux – Maroc)

2010*: Gervinho (Lille – Côte d’Ivoire)

2011 : Gervinho (Lille – Côte d’Ivoire)

2012 : Younès Belhanda (Montpellier – Maroc)

2013 : Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Saint-Etienne – Gabon)

2014 : Vincent Enyeama (Lille – Nigeria)

2015 : André Ayew (Marseille – Ghana)

2016 : Sofiane Boufal (Lille – Maroc)

2017 : Jean Mickaël Seri (Nice – Côte d’Ivoire)

2018 : Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers- Cameroun)

2019 : Nicolas Pépé (Lille - Côte d'Ivoire)

2020 : Victor Osimhen (Nigeria - Lille)

(*) Ne s’appelait pas encore « Prix Marc-Vivien Foé ».