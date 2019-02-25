OL: Memphis promet qu'il va rebondir

Critiqué (indirectement) par son président Jean-Michel Aulas, Memphis Depay a pris la parole sur Twitter après la défaite de l'OL à Monaco (2-0), où il a manqué un penalty après avoir été laissé sur le banc au coup d'envoi.

L'attaquant néerlandais a évoqué "une semaine frustrante", lui qui n'a plus marqué depuis le mois de novembre. "Ceux qui me connaissent savent que les choses vont tourner", a ajouté l'ancien joueur de Manchester United.

Genesio sur Depay : "À nous de le soutenir"

"Je vais repenser à ce match plusieurs fois et ensuite me concentrer sur mon travail demain (lundi), car un match nous attend mercredi (contre Caen en Coupe de France, ndlr)", a écrit Memphis dimanche soir.

It was a tough result tonight and even more so missing a penalty to get back in the game. It’s been a frustrating week for me but we as a team we will never give up! pic.twitter.com/sNkjjw6nhq — Memphis (@Memphis) 25 février 2019

Those that know me, know that things will turn around again. Through storms like this people get lost and worried but I put my worries in the hands of God because he knows what he’s doing. — Memphis (@Memphis) 25 février 2019