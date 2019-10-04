NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Ligue 1 Conforama

Angers: Manceau de retour pour Paris

Twitter AngersSCO

Absent samedi dernier face à Amiens après s’être blessé à une cheville trois jours plus tôt à Toulouse, Vincent Manceau effectue son retour dans le groupe angevin pour le déplacement à Paris samedi après-midi (17h30). Stéphane Bahoken (cuisse) est en revanche forfait pour cet affrontement entre le leader de Ligue 1 et son dauphin.

Le groupe d'Angers: Butelle, Petkovic - Aït-Nouri, Thomas, Pavlovic, Traoré, Manceau - Capelle, Mangani, Santamaria, Fulgini, Pajot, Bobichon, Pereira-Lage - Alioui, Thioub Ninga, Kanga.

Précédent PSG-Tuchel: "Angers deuxième, c'est mérité"
Lire
PSG-Tuchel: "Angers deuxième, c'est mérité"
Suivant ASSE : Printant n'est plus l'entraîneur des Verts
Lire
ASSE : Printant n'est plus l'entraîneur des Verts

Dernières actualités