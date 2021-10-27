NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Ligue Butagaz Energie (J6) : Metz et Brest sur leur lancée

Ce mercredi soir, en ouverture de la sixième journée de la Ligue Butagaz Energie, Metz a écrasé Paris 92 (36-21), alors que Brest s'est imposé à Plan-de-Cuques (23-33).

LBE HANDBALL - LIGUE BUTAGAZ ENERGIE / 6EME JOURNEE
Mercredi 27 octobre 2021
Metz - Paris 92 : 36-21
Plan-de-Cuques - Brest : 23-33

Vendredi 29 octobre 2021
20h00 : Mérignac - Chambray
20h30 : Nice - Dijon

Samedi 30 octobre 2021
20h00 : Besançon - Nantes
20h00 : Bourg-de-Péage - Fleury
20h30 : Celles-sur-Belle - Toulon
