Ligue Butagaz Energie (J6) : Metz et Brest sur leur lancée

HANDBALL - LIGUE BUTAGAZ ENERGIE / 6EME JOURNEE
Mercredi 27 octobre 2021
Metz - Paris 92 : 36-21
Plan-de-Cuques - Brest : 23-33
Vendredi 29 octobre 2021
20h00 : Mérignac - Chambray
20h30 : Nice - Dijon
Samedi 30 octobre 2021
20h00 : Besançon - Nantes
20h00 : Bourg-de-Péage - Fleury
20h30 : Celles-sur-Belle - Toulon
