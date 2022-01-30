Le programme du hockey sur glace

JEUX D'HIVER 2022

Pékin (Chine) du 4 au 20 février (en heure française)



HOCKEY SUR GLACE / TABLEAU FÉMININ

Tour préliminaire

Groupe A

Canada

Etats-Unis

Finlande

Russie

Suisse



Groupe B

République tchèque

Chine

Danemark

Suède

Japon



Jeudi 3 février

5h10 : République tchèque - Chine (groupe B)

5h10 : Canada - Suisse (groupe A)

9h40 : Suède - Japon (groupe B)

14h10 : Finlande - Etats-Unis (groupe A)



Vendredi 4 février

5h10 : Danemark - Chine (groupe B)

5h10 : Comité olympique russe - Suisse (groupe A)



Samedi 5 février

5h10 : Canada - Finlande (groupe A)

9h40 : Japon - Danemark (groupe B)

9h40 : République tchèque - Suède (groupe B)

14h10 : Etats-Unis - Comité olympique russe (groupe A)



Dimanche 6 février

9h40 : Chine - Japon (groupe B)

14h10 : Suisse - Etats-Unis (groupe A)



Lundi 7 février

5h10 : Comité olympique russe - Canada (groupe A)

9h40 : Danemark - République tchèque (groupe B)

14h10 : Chine - Suède (groupe B)

14h10 : Suisse - Finlande (groupe A)



Mardi 8 février

5h10 : Etats-Unis - Canada (groupe A)

9h40 : Japon - République tchèque (groupe B)

14h10 : Suède - Danemark (groupe B)

14h10 : Finlande - Comité olympique russe (groupe A)



Phase finale, quarts de finale

Vendredi 11 février

5h10 : Match 21

14h10 : Match 22

Samedi 12 février

5h10 : Match 23

9h40 : Match 24



Phase finale, demi-finales

Lundi 14 février

5h10 : Match 25

14h10 : Match 26



Phase finale, petite finale

Mercredi 16 février

12h30 : Match 27



Jeudi 17 février

Phase finale, finale

5h10 : Match 28



HOCKEY SUR GLACE / TABLEAU MASCULIN

Tour préliminaire

Mercredi 9 février

9h40 : Comité olympique russe - Suisse (groupe B)

14h10 : Suède - Danemark (groupe B)



Jeudi 10 février

5h10 : Suède - Lettonie (groupe C)

9h40 : Finlande - Slovaquie (groupe C)

14h10 : Etats-Unis - Chine (groupe A)

14h10 : Canada - Allemagne (groupe A)



Vendredi 11 février

5h10 : Danemark - Comité olympique russe (groupe B)

9h40 : République tchèque - Suisse (groupe B)

9h40 : Suède - Slovaquie (groupe C)

14h10 : Lettonie - Finlande (groupe C)



Samedi 12 février

5h10 : Canada - Etats-Unis (groupe A)

9h40 : Allemagne - Chine (groupe A)

14h10 : Comité olympique russe - République tchèque (groupe B)

14h10 : Suisse - Danemark (groupe B)



Dimanche 13 février

5h10 : Slovaquie - Lettonie (groupe C)

9h40 : Finlande - Suède (groupe C)

14h10 : Chine - Canada (groupe A)

14h10 : Etats-Unis - Allemagne (groupe A)



Phase finale, qualification

Mardi 15 février

5h10 : Match 19

5h10 : Match 20

9h40 : Match 21

14h10 : Match 22



Phase finale, quarts de finale

Mercredi 16 février

5h10 : Match 23

7h00 : Match 24

9h40 : Match 25

14h30 : Match 26



Phase finale, demi-finales

Vendredi 18 février

5h10 : Match 27

7h00 : Match 28



Phase finale, petite finale

Samedi 19 février

14h10 : Match 29



Phase finale, finale

Dimanche 20 février

5h10 : Match 30