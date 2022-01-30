Le programme du hockey sur glace

JEUX D'HIVER 2022
Pékin (Chine) du 4 au 20 février (en heure française)
HOCKEY SUR GLACE / TABLEAU FÉMININ
Tour préliminaire
Groupe A
Canada
Etats-Unis
Finlande
Russie
Suisse
Groupe B
République tchèque
Chine
Danemark
Suède
Japon
Jeudi 3 février
5h10 : République tchèque - Chine (groupe B)
5h10 : Canada - Suisse (groupe A)
9h40 : Suède - Japon (groupe B)
14h10 : Finlande - Etats-Unis (groupe A)
Vendredi 4 février
5h10 : Danemark - Chine (groupe B)
5h10 : Comité olympique russe - Suisse (groupe A)
Samedi 5 février
5h10 : Canada - Finlande (groupe A)
9h40 : Japon - Danemark (groupe B)
9h40 : République tchèque - Suède (groupe B)
14h10 : Etats-Unis - Comité olympique russe (groupe A)
Dimanche 6 février
9h40 : Chine - Japon (groupe B)
14h10 : Suisse - Etats-Unis (groupe A)
Lundi 7 février
5h10 : Comité olympique russe - Canada (groupe A)
9h40 : Danemark - République tchèque (groupe B)
14h10 : Chine - Suède (groupe B)
14h10 : Suisse - Finlande (groupe A)
Mardi 8 février
5h10 : Etats-Unis - Canada (groupe A)
9h40 : Japon - République tchèque (groupe B)
14h10 : Suède - Danemark (groupe B)
14h10 : Finlande - Comité olympique russe (groupe A)
Phase finale, quarts de finale
Vendredi 11 février
5h10 : Match 21
14h10 : Match 22
Samedi 12 février
5h10 : Match 23
9h40 : Match 24
Phase finale, demi-finales
Lundi 14 février
5h10 : Match 25
14h10 : Match 26
Phase finale, petite finale
Mercredi 16 février
12h30 : Match 27
Jeudi 17 février
Phase finale, finale
5h10 : Match 28
HOCKEY SUR GLACE / TABLEAU MASCULIN
Tour préliminaire
Mercredi 9 février
9h40 : Comité olympique russe - Suisse (groupe B)
14h10 : Suède - Danemark (groupe B)
Jeudi 10 février
5h10 : Suède - Lettonie (groupe C)
9h40 : Finlande - Slovaquie (groupe C)
14h10 : Etats-Unis - Chine (groupe A)
14h10 : Canada - Allemagne (groupe A)
Vendredi 11 février
5h10 : Danemark - Comité olympique russe (groupe B)
9h40 : République tchèque - Suisse (groupe B)
9h40 : Suède - Slovaquie (groupe C)
14h10 : Lettonie - Finlande (groupe C)
Samedi 12 février
5h10 : Canada - Etats-Unis (groupe A)
9h40 : Allemagne - Chine (groupe A)
14h10 : Comité olympique russe - République tchèque (groupe B)
14h10 : Suisse - Danemark (groupe B)
Dimanche 13 février
5h10 : Slovaquie - Lettonie (groupe C)
9h40 : Finlande - Suède (groupe C)
14h10 : Chine - Canada (groupe A)
14h10 : Etats-Unis - Allemagne (groupe A)
Phase finale, qualification
Mardi 15 février
5h10 : Match 19
5h10 : Match 20
9h40 : Match 21
14h10 : Match 22
Phase finale, quarts de finale
Mercredi 16 février
5h10 : Match 23
7h00 : Match 24
9h40 : Match 25
14h30 : Match 26
Phase finale, demi-finales
Vendredi 18 février
5h10 : Match 27
7h00 : Match 28
Phase finale, petite finale
Samedi 19 février
14h10 : Match 29
Phase finale, finale
Dimanche 20 février
5h10 : Match 30
