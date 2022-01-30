NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Jeux Olympiques

Le programme du hockey sur glace

Retrouvez le programme et les résultats complets des compétitions de hockey sur glace des Jeux d'hiver 2022, dans les catégories masculine et féminine.

JEUX D'HIVER 2022
Pékin (Chine) du 4 au 20 février (en heure française)

HOCKEY SUR GLACE / TABLEAU FÉMININ
Tour préliminaire
Groupe A
Canada
Etats-Unis
Finlande
Russie
Suisse

Groupe B
République tchèque
Chine
Danemark
Suède
Japon

Jeudi 3 février 
5h10 : République tchèque - Chine (groupe B)
5h10 : Canada - Suisse (groupe A)
9h40 : Suède - Japon (groupe B)
14h10 : Finlande - Etats-Unis (groupe A)

Vendredi 4 février 
5h10 : Danemark - Chine (groupe B)
5h10 : Comité olympique russe - Suisse (groupe A)

Samedi 5 février 
5h10 : Canada - Finlande (groupe A)
9h40 : Japon - Danemark (groupe B)
9h40 : République tchèque - Suède (groupe B)
14h10 : Etats-Unis - Comité olympique russe (groupe A)

Dimanche 6 février 
9h40 : Chine - Japon (groupe B)
14h10 : Suisse - Etats-Unis (groupe A)

Lundi 7 février 
5h10 : Comité olympique russe - Canada (groupe A)
9h40 : Danemark - République tchèque (groupe B)
14h10 : Chine - Suède (groupe B)
14h10 : Suisse - Finlande (groupe A)

Mardi 8 février 
5h10 : Etats-Unis - Canada (groupe A)
9h40 : Japon - République tchèque (groupe B)
14h10 : Suède - Danemark (groupe B)
14h10 : Finlande - Comité olympique russe (groupe A)

Phase finale, quarts de finale
Vendredi 11 février 
5h10 : Match 21
14h10 : Match 22
Samedi 12 février
5h10 : Match 23
9h40 : Match 24

Phase finale, demi-finales
Lundi 14 février 
5h10 : Match 25
14h10 : Match 26

Phase finale, petite finale
Mercredi 16 février 
12h30 : Match 27

Jeudi 17 février 
Phase finale, finale
5h10 : Match 28

HOCKEY SUR GLACE / TABLEAU MASCULIN
Tour préliminaire 
Mercredi 9 février 
9h40 : Comité olympique russe - Suisse (groupe B)
14h10 : Suède - Danemark (groupe B)

Jeudi 10 février 
5h10 : Suède - Lettonie (groupe C)
9h40 : Finlande - Slovaquie (groupe C)
14h10 : Etats-Unis - Chine (groupe A)
14h10 : Canada - Allemagne (groupe A)

Vendredi 11 février 
5h10 : Danemark - Comité olympique russe (groupe B)
9h40 : République tchèque - Suisse (groupe B)
9h40 : Suède - Slovaquie (groupe C)
14h10 : Lettonie - Finlande (groupe C)

Samedi 12 février 
5h10 : Canada - Etats-Unis (groupe A)
9h40 : Allemagne - Chine (groupe A)
14h10 : Comité olympique russe - République tchèque (groupe B)
14h10 : Suisse - Danemark (groupe B)

Dimanche 13 février 
5h10 : Slovaquie - Lettonie (groupe C)
9h40 : Finlande - Suède (groupe C)
14h10 : Chine - Canada (groupe A)
14h10 : Etats-Unis - Allemagne (groupe A)

Phase finale, qualification
Mardi 15 février 
5h10 : Match 19
5h10 : Match 20
9h40 : Match 21
14h10 : Match 22

Phase finale, quarts de finale
Mercredi 16 février 
5h10 : Match 23
7h00 : Match 24
9h40 : Match 25
14h30 : Match 26

Phase finale, demi-finales
Vendredi 18 février 
5h10 : Match 27
7h00 : Match 28

Phase finale, petite finale
Samedi 19 février 
14h10 : Match 29

Phase finale, finale
Dimanche 20 février 
5h10 : Match 30
