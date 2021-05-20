NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Jeux Olympiques

JO de Tokyo - Basket : La liste des sélectionnés français a été dévoilée

Ce jeudi soir, Vincent Collet, le sélectionneur de l'équipe de France de basket masculin, a dévoilé sa liste de douze joueurs qui iront aux Jeux Olympiques d'été 2020 de Tokyo au Japon (23 juillet - 8 août).

Plus d'informations à venir...

La liste des sélectionnés
Meneurs : Andrew Albicy (Gran Canaria), Thomas Heurtel (Asvel), Frank Ntilikina (New York Knicks)
Arrières : Nando de Colo (Fenerbahce), Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics)
Ailiers : Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers), Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (Brooklyn Nets)
Ailiers forts : Amath Mbaye (Pinar Karsiyaka), Guerschon Yabusele (Asvel)
Pivots : Mustapha Fall (Asvel), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Vincent Poirier (Real Madrid)

Quatre réservistes
Arrière : Isaïa Cordinier (Nanterre)
Ailier : Axel Toupane (Milwaukee)
Ailier fort : William Howard (ASVEL)
Pivot : Mathias Lessort (Monaco)
Précédent JO de Tokyo : Arrivée sur place anticipée pour Tho
Lire
JO de Tokyo : Arrivée sur place anticipée pour Thomas Bach
Suivant

Dernières actualités

>