JO de Tokyo - Basket : La liste des sélectionnés français a été dévoilée

Plus d'informations à venir...
La liste des sélectionnés
Meneurs : Andrew Albicy (Gran Canaria), Thomas Heurtel (Asvel), Frank Ntilikina (New York Knicks)
Arrières : Nando de Colo (Fenerbahce), Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics)
Ailiers : Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers), Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (Brooklyn Nets)
Ailiers forts : Amath Mbaye (Pinar Karsiyaka), Guerschon Yabusele (Asvel)
Pivots : Mustapha Fall (Asvel), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Vincent Poirier (Real Madrid)
Quatre réservistes
Arrière : Isaïa Cordinier (Nanterre)
Ailier : Axel Toupane (Milwaukee)
Ailier fort : William Howard (ASVEL)
Pivot : Mathias Lessort (Monaco)
