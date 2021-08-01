Handball (H) : Les Bleus perdent contre la Norvège et s'inquiètent pour Descat et N'Guessan

August 1, 2021 11:00 Déjà qualifiée pour les quarts de finale et assurée de finir première de son groupe, l'équipe de France masculine de handball s'est inclinée 32-29 dans son dernier match de poule contre la Norvège. Et Timothey N'Guessan (mollet) et Hugo Descat (adducteurs) sont sortis blessés.