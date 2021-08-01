Handball (H) : Les Bleus perdent contre la Norvège et s'inquiètent pour Descat et N'Guessan

Plus d'infos à venir...
Les marqueurs français : Remili (3), Richardson (1), Mem (1), Tournat (3), N.Karabatic (5), Abalo (4), Fabregas (4), Descat (5), Porte (3)
JEUX OLYMPIQUES DE TOKYO / HANDBALL (H)
Du 24 juillet au 7 août 2021 (programme en heure française)
PHASE DE GROUPES
Groupe A
1- France 8 points
2- Espagne 8
3- Norvège 6
4- Allemagne 4
5- Brésil 2
6- Argentine 0
Dimanche 1er août
Espagne – Argentine : 36-27
Norvège – France : 32-29
12h30 : Allemagne – Brésil
