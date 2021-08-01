NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Jeux Olympiques

Handball (H) : Les Bleus perdent contre la Norvège et s'inquiètent pour Descat et N'Guessan

Déjà qualifiée pour les quarts de finale et assurée de finir première de son groupe, l'équipe de France masculine de handball s'est inclinée 32-29 dans son dernier match de poule contre la Norvège. Et Timothey N'Guessan (mollet) et Hugo Descat (adducteurs) sont sortis blessés.

Plus d'infos à venir...

Les marqueurs français : Remili (3), Richardson (1), Mem (1), Tournat (3), N.Karabatic (5), Abalo (4), Fabregas (4), Descat (5), Porte (3)

JEUX OLYMPIQUES DE TOKYO / HANDBALL (H)
Du 24 juillet au 7 août 2021 (programme en heure française)

PHASE DE GROUPES
Groupe A
1- France 8 points
2- Espagne 8
3- Norvège 6
4- Allemagne 4
5- Brésil 2
6- Argentine 0

Dimanche 1er août
Espagne – Argentine : 36-27
Norvège – France : 32-29
12h30 : Allemagne – Brésil
