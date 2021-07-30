NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Jeux Olympiques

Handball (H) : La France domine l'Espagne et prend seule la tête du groupe

Ce vendredi, l'équipe de France de handball s'est imposée avec la manière contre l'Espagne (36-31) à Tokyo. Qualifiés pour les quarts de finale du tournoi olympique, les Bleus en profitent pour prendre seuls la tête du groupe A.

JEUX OLYMPIQUES DE TOKYO / HANDBALL (H)
Du 24 juillet au 7 août 2021 (programme en heure française)

PHASE DE GROUPES
Groupe A
1- France 8 points
2- Espagne 6
3- Norvège 4
4- Allemagne 2
5- Brésil 2
6- Argentine 0

Vendredi 30 juillet
Argentine – Brésil : 23-25
France – Espagne : 37-31
14h30 : Allemagne – Norvège
