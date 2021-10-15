COUPE DE FRANCE (F) / 2EME TOUR
Vendredi 15 octobre 2021
Clermont (D2) - Fleury Loiret (LBE) : 20-41
Aulnoye Aymeries (D2) - Mérignac (LBE) : 22-27
Samedi 16 octobre 2021
20h00 : Le Havre (D2) - Nice (LBE)
20h15 : Bouillargues-Nîmes (D2) - Dijon (LBE)
20h30 : Noisy-le-Grand (D2) - Plan-de-Cuques (LBE)
20h45 : Achenheim-Truchtersheim (D2) - Bourg-de-Péage (LBE)
Dimanche 17 octobre 2021
16h00 : St-Amand-les-Eaux (D2) - Celles-sur-Belle (LBE)
16h00 : Octeville (D2)- Toulon - St-Cyr (LBE)
>>> Les huit qualifiés disputeront le troisième tour le week-end du 13-14 novembre.