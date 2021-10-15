NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Handball

Coupe de France (F) : Fleury Loiret et Mérignac passent un tour

Le deuxième tour de la Coupe de France marque ce week-end l'entrée en lice des équipes de Ligue Butagaz Energie ne disputant pas de Coupe d'Europe. Fleury Loiret et Mérignac en ont profité pour se qualifier facilement.

COUPE DE FRANCE (F) / 2EME TOUR
Vendredi 15 octobre 2021
Clermont (D2) - Fleury Loiret (LBE) : 20-41
Aulnoye Aymeries (D2) - Mérignac (LBE) : 22-27

Samedi 16 octobre 2021
20h00 : Le Havre (D2) - Nice (LBE)
20h15 : Bouillargues-Nîmes (D2) - Dijon (LBE)
20h30 : Noisy-le-Grand (D2) - Plan-de-Cuques (LBE)
20h45 : Achenheim-Truchtersheim (D2) - Bourg-de-Péage (LBE)

Dimanche 17 octobre 2021
16h00 : St-Amand-les-Eaux (D2) - Celles-sur-Belle (LBE)
16h00 : Octeville (D2)- Toulon - St-Cyr (LBE)

>>> Les huit qualifiés disputeront le troisième tour le week-end du 13-14 novembre. 
Précédent Liqui Moly Starligue (J6) : Aix double Nîmes, Sara
Lire
Liqui Moly Starligue (J6) : Aix double Nîmes, Saran et Nancy se donnent de l'air
Suivant Liqui Moly Starligue (J6) : St-Raphaël tenu en éch
Lire
Liqui Moly Starligue (J6) : St-Raphaël tenu en échec, Chartres dans le Top 5

Dernières actualités

>