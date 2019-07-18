NBA.COM : Le site officiel
British Open: McIlroy débute par un quadruple bogey !

Reuters

Considéré comme l'un des favoris du tournoi, Rory McIlroy a connu un départ cauchemardesque ce jeudi au British Open. Le Nord-Irlandais, vainqueur de l'édition 2014, a réalisé un quadruple bogey sur le trou n°1 du Royal Portrush, après avoir envoyé son premier drive hors limite, puis trouvé l'épais rough sur sa deuxième tentative.

Après un autre bogey, McIlroy est déjà à +5 après deux trous.

