Tunejejwe no kubamenyesha ko Carlos Alos Ferrer yasinye nk'umutoza mushya w'ikipe y'igihugu @AmavubiStars .
Ikaze n'amahirwe masa mu mirimo ye. pic.twitter.com/nvPq0BdbHh
— Rwanda FA (@FERWAFA) March 29, 2022
We are delighted to announce that Carlos Alos Ferrer has signed as the new head coach of the Men's National Football Team @AmavubiStars .
We wish Mr. Carlos a worm welcome and success in the future. pic.twitter.com/SwMCaGijdW
— Rwanda FA (@FERWAFA) March 29, 2022
Son objectif consistera à qualifier les Amavubi pour la CAN 2023, ce qui serait une première depuis leur seule participation, lors de l'édition 2004 en Tunisie.