Rwanda : Un sélectionneur espagnol nommé

L'Espagnol Carlos Alos Ferrer a officiellement été nommé sélectionneur du Rwanda.

Le Rwanda tient son nouveau sélectionneur. Trois semaines après s'être séparé du local Vincent Mashami, le pays d'Afrique de l'Est a annoncé mardi la nomination de Carlos Alos Ferrer. Âgé de 47 ans, le technicien espagnol est issu du FC Barcelone et a précédemment dirigé les FAR de Rabat et l'équipe nationale du Kazakhstan.


Son objectif consistera à qualifier les Amavubi pour la CAN 2023, ce qui serait une première depuis leur seule participation, lors de l'édition 2004 en Tunisie.
