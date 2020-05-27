I'm happy to announce that the @thenff and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles. We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.
— Amaju Melvin Pinnick (@PinnickAmaju) May 27, 2020
« Je n'ai jamais douté des qualités » du coach, a conclu Amaju Pinnick, comme pour faire taire les rumeurs de mésentente entre les deux hommes, apparues ces dernières semaines. En poste depuis août 2016, Gernot Rohr (66 ans) avait conduit les coéquipiers de Wilfred Ndidi jusqu'à la troisième place de l'édition 2019.