NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Football

Nigeria : Rohr prolonge (officiel)

Le président de la Fédération nigériane de football a annoncé que Gernot Rohr va rester le sélectionneur national.

Comme annoncé depuis plusieurs jours, Gernot Rohr va rempiler à la tête du Nigeria. Amaju Pinnick, le président de la Fédération nigériane de football, en a lui-même fait l'annonce sur son compte Twitter, sans toutefois dévoiler les détails précis de ce nouveau bail. « J'ai le plaisir d'annoncer que la NFF et Gernot Rohr ont mené à bien les discussions contractuelles, et qu'il resterait le sélectionneur des Super Eagles. Nous avons toujours eu confiance en ses capacités et nous sommes convaincus que l'équipe nationale ne peut que progresser encore », a écrit le dirigeant, avant d'évoquer les objectifs ambitieux assignés au technicien franco-allemand : se qualifier pour la prochaine Coupe du monde et remporter la CAN 2021.

« Je n'ai jamais douté des qualités » du coach, a conclu Amaju Pinnick, comme pour faire taire les rumeurs de mésentente entre les deux hommes, apparues ces dernières semaines. En poste depuis août 2016, Gernot Rohr (66 ans) avait conduit les coéquipiers de Wilfred Ndidi jusqu'à la troisième place de l'édition 2019.
Précédent Danemark : Un club va tester la visioconférence en
Lire
Danemark : Un club va tester la visioconférence en tribunes
Suivant

Dernières actualités