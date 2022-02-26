NBA.COM : Le site officiel
LDC : Un classico tunisien sans vainqueur, Al-Ahly chute chez lui, tous les résultats

Retrouvez les résultats complets de la 3e journée de la phase de poules de Ligue des Champions, marquée par le nul entre l'Espérance de Tunis et l'Etoile du Sahel, la nouvelle victoire du Raja qui enfonce encore le Horoya et le gros coup des Mamelodi Sundowns, vainqueur au Caire d'Al-Ahly.

Résultats de la 3e journée :


Groupe A :


Al-Merreikh (SOU) - Al-Hilal (SOU) : 2-1

Buts : Saadeldin (3e, 42e) - Abdel Raman (32e).




Al-Ahly (EGY) - Mamelodi Sundowns (AFS) : 0-1

But : Th.Morena (87e).


Classement : 1. Mamelodi Sundowns, 7 pts. 2. Al-Merreikh, 4 pts. 3. Al-Ahly, Al-Hilal, 1 pt.


Groupe B :


AmaZulu (AFS) - ES Sétif (ALG) : 1-0

But : Memela (42e).




Raja Casablanca (MAR) - Horoya (GUI) : 1-0

But : Moutouali (67e).




Classement : 1. Raja Casablanca, 9 pts. 2. AmaZulu, 6 pts. 3. ES Sétif, 3 points. 4. Horoya, 0 pt.


Groupe C :


Espérance Tunis (TUN) - Etoile Sahel (TUN) : 0-0




Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) - CR Belouizdad (ALG) : 1-2

But : Baruti (84e) - Merzougui (77e, 90e+3).


Classement : 1. Espérance Tunis, CR Belouizdad, 5 pts. 3. Etoile Sahel, 3 pts. 4. Jwaneng Galaxy, 1 pt.


Groupe D :


Sagrada Esperança (AGO) - Petro Atletico (AGO) : 0-1

But : Tiago Azulao (33e, sp).




Wydad Casablanca (MAR) - Zamalek (EGY) : 3-1

Buts : El Moutaraji (27e), Farhane (37e), Jabrane (88e) - Zizo (3e).


Classement : 1. Petro Atletico, 7 pts. 2. Wydad Casablanca, 6 pts. 3. Zamalek, 2 pts. 4. Sagrada Esperança, 1 pt.


