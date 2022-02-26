LDC : Un classico tunisien sans vainqueur, Al-Ahly chute chez lui, tous les résultats

Résultats de la 3e journée :
Groupe A :
Al-Merreikh (SOU) - Al-Hilal (SOU) : 2-1
Buts : Saadeldin (3e, 42e) - Abdel Raman (32e).
🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:
Elsamani's first-half brace gave @Almerrikh08 their first 3 points in the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL vs. @AlHilalSC_ in group A! 🌟#MSCHSC | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/j6GW0XU61p
— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 25, 2022
Al-Ahly (EGY) - Mamelodi Sundowns (AFS) : 0-1
But : Th.Morena (87e).
Classement : 1. Mamelodi Sundowns, 7 pts. 2. Al-Merreikh, 4 pts. 3. Al-Ahly, Al-Hilal, 1 pt.
Groupe B :
AmaZulu (AFS) - ES Sétif (ALG) : 1-0
But : Memela (42e).
🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:
It's Amigo Memela once again who clinches the 3 points for the South African side @AmaZuluFootball vs. @essetifienne in #TotalEnergiesCAFCL's group B! 💫#AFCESS | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/kImqkijSdm
— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 25, 2022
Raja Casablanca (MAR) - Horoya (GUI) : 1-0
But : Moutouali (67e).
🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:
Mohsine Moutaouali's winner grants @RCAofficiel their third consecutive 2021/22 #TotalEnergiesCAFCL win vs. @HACofficiel! 🌟#RCAHAC | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/7w7eTtc6pm
— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 25, 2022
Classement : 1. Raja Casablanca, 9 pts. 2. AmaZulu, 6 pts. 3. ES Sétif, 3 points. 4. Horoya, 0 pt.
Groupe C :
Espérance Tunis (TUN) - Etoile Sahel (TUN) : 0-0
🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:
A lot of attempts from both teams in Rades that were not converted to the net. @ESTunus1919 & @ESS_Officiel draw 0-0 in matchday 3! 🔥#TotalEnergiesCAFCL | #ESTESS | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/xtJpra1DNQ
— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 26, 2022
Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) - CR Belouizdad (ALG) : 1-2
But : Baruti (84e) - Merzougui (77e, 90e+3).
Classement : 1. Espérance Tunis, CR Belouizdad, 5 pts. 3. Etoile Sahel, 3 pts. 4. Jwaneng Galaxy, 1 pt.
Groupe D :
Sagrada Esperança (AGO) - Petro Atletico (AGO) : 0-1
But : Tiago Azulao (33e, sp).
🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:
Tiago Azulao from the penalty spot grants @petro_de_luanda the win vs. GD S. Esperanca in #TotalEnergiesCAFCL's matchday 3! 🔥#GDSEAPL | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/2AumqdKApT
— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 26, 2022
Wydad Casablanca (MAR) - Zamalek (EGY) : 3-1
Buts : El Moutaraji (27e), Farhane (37e), Jabrane (88e) - Zizo (3e).
Classement : 1. Petro Atletico, 7 pts. 2. Wydad Casablanca, 6 pts. 3. Zamalek, 2 pts. 4. Sagrada Esperança, 1 pt.