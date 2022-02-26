LDC : Un classico tunisien sans vainqueur, Al-Ahly chute chez lui, tous les résultats

Résultats de la 3e journée :

Groupe A :

Al-Merreikh (SOU) - Al-Hilal (SOU) : 2-1



Buts : Saadeldin (3e, 42e) - Abdel Raman (32e).

Al-Ahly (EGY) - Mamelodi Sundowns (AFS) : 0-1



But : Th.Morena (87e).

Classement : 1. Mamelodi Sundowns, 7 pts. 2. Al-Merreikh, 4 pts. 3. Al-Ahly, Al-Hilal, 1 pt.

Groupe B :

AmaZulu (AFS) - ES Sétif (ALG) : 1-0



But : Memela (42e).



🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:

It's Amigo Memela once again who clinches the 3 points for the South African side @AmaZuluFootball vs. @essetifienne in #TotalEnergiesCAFCL's group B! 💫#AFCESS | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/kImqkijSdm

— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 25, 2022

Raja Casablanca (MAR) - Horoya (GUI) : 1-0



But : Moutouali (67e).

Classement : 1. Raja Casablanca, 9 pts. 2. AmaZulu, 6 pts. 3. ES Sétif, 3 points. 4. Horoya, 0 pt.

Groupe C :

Espérance Tunis (TUN) - Etoile Sahel (TUN) : 0-0



🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:

A lot of attempts from both teams in Rades that were not converted to the net. @ESTunus1919 & @ESS_Officiel draw 0-0 in matchday 3! 🔥#TotalEnergiesCAFCL | #ESTESS | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/xtJpra1DNQ

— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 26, 2022

Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) - CR Belouizdad (ALG) : 1-2



But : Baruti (84e) - Merzougui (77e, 90e+3).

Classement : 1. Espérance Tunis, CR Belouizdad, 5 pts. 3. Etoile Sahel, 3 pts. 4. Jwaneng Galaxy, 1 pt.

Groupe D :

Sagrada Esperança (AGO) - Petro Atletico (AGO) : 0-1



But : Tiago Azulao (33e, sp).



🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒:

Tiago Azulao from the penalty spot grants @petro_de_luanda the win vs. GD S. Esperanca in #TotalEnergiesCAFCL's matchday 3! 🔥#GDSEAPL | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/2AumqdKApT

— TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 26, 2022

Wydad Casablanca (MAR) - Zamalek (EGY) : 3-1



Buts : El Moutaraji (27e), Farhane (37e), Jabrane (88e) - Zizo (3e).

Classement : 1. Petro Atletico, 7 pts. 2. Wydad Casablanca, 6 pts. 3. Zamalek, 2 pts. 4. Sagrada Esperança, 1 pt.