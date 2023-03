Coupe du Monde : le format de l'édition 2026 se dessine

🚨 2026 #FIFAWorldCup 🚨



⚽️ 12 groups of 4 teams, 3 games each

⚽️ Top 2 + 8 best 3rd-place go to R32

⚽️ Combined rest, release, tournament days 56 (same as 2010/14/18 WCs)

⚽️ Max 8 games, up from 7

⚽️ Final - Sunday July 19



✅ FIFA Council set to approvehttps://t.co/19jzwxsunR