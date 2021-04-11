Résultats de la quatrième journée :

Groupe A :



Orlando Pirates (AFS) - Ahly Benghazi (LBY) : 3-0



Buts : Nyauza (26e), Mabasa (41e), Dlamini (69e).

ES Sétif (ALG) - Enyimba (NGA) : 3-0



Buts : Karaoui (31e), Amoura (45e+2), Djahnit (65e, sp).

Classement : 1. Orlando Pirates, 8 pts (+4). 2. Enyimba, 6 pts (-2). 3. Ahly Benghazi, 4 pts (-3). 4. ES Sétif, 4 pts (+1).

Groupe B :



Coton Sport (CAM) - NAPSA Stars (ZAM) : 5-1



Buts : Araina (21e), Marou (36e), Sanou (70e), Ebandza (87e), Tombi (90e+1) - Soko (90e+3).

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS:

Coton Sport FC win at home as they stun NAPSA Stars FC with 5 goals.

Enjoy every single one of them. #TotalCAFCC | #CTNNAP pic.twitter.com/lq2QS8kwBA

— Total CAFCL - Total CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 11, 2021