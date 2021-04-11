Résultats de la quatrième journée :
Groupe A :
Orlando Pirates (AFS) - Ahly Benghazi (LBY) : 3-0
Buts : Nyauza (26e), Mabasa (41e), Dlamini (69e).
ES Sétif (ALG) - Enyimba (NGA) : 3-0
Buts : Karaoui (31e), Amoura (45e+2), Djahnit (65e, sp).
Classement : 1. Orlando Pirates, 8 pts (+4). 2. Enyimba, 6 pts (-2). 3. Ahly Benghazi, 4 pts (-3). 4. ES Sétif, 4 pts (+1).
Groupe B :
Coton Sport (CAM) - NAPSA Stars (ZAM) : 5-1
Buts : Araina (21e), Marou (36e), Sanou (70e), Ebandza (87e), Tombi (90e+1) - Soko (90e+3).
🎥 HIGHLIGHTS:
Coton Sport FC win at home as they stun NAPSA Stars FC with 5 goals.
Enjoy every single one of them. #TotalCAFCC | #CTNNAP pic.twitter.com/lq2QS8kwBA
— Total CAFCL - Total CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 11, 2021
JS Kabylie (ALG) - RS Berkane (MAR)
Classement : 1. Coton Sport, 9 pts (+6). 2. JS Kabylie, 6 pts (+1). 3. RS Berkane, 5 pts (0). 4. NAPSA Stars, 1 pt (-7).
Groupe C :
CS Sfaxien (TUN) - ES Sahel (TUN) : 2-2
Buts : Ghouma (69e), Chaouat (90e+3) - Sfaxi (10e), Kechrida (32e).
Salitas (BFA) - Jaraaf (SEN) : 0-1
But : Paye (10e).
Classement provisoire : 1. Jaraaf, 7 pts (+1). 2. CS Sfaxien, 6 pts (+1). 3. ES Sahel, 5 pts (+1). 4. Salitas, 3 pts (-3).
Groupe D :
Nkana FC (ZAM) - Namungo (TAN) : 1-0
But : Tshimenga (71e).
Pyramids FC (EGY) - Raja Casablanca (MAR) : 0-3
Buts : Ngoma (15e), Malango (42e), Rahimi (77e).
🏁#FT An impressive victory tonight, at 30 June Stadium🇪🇬
A perfect campaign. We move into quarter finals!💪🏻💚#CluboftheCentury🇲🇦 #DimaRaja pic.twitter.com/NVwzUdwNts
— Raja Club Athletic (@RCAofficiel) April 11, 2021
Classement : 1. Raja Casablanca, 12 pts (+8). 2. Pyramids FC, 6 pts (0). 3. Nkana FC, 6 pts (-3). 4. Namungo, 0 pt (-5).