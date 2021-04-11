NBA.COM : Le site officiel
CDC : Le Raja déjà en quarts, Coton Sport frappe fort

En s'imposant nettement sur le terrain de Pyramids (0-3), le Raja Casablanca a poursuivi son sans-faute et décroché la qualification pour les quarts de finale de la Coupe de la Confédération. Retrouvez les résultats de la quatrième journée.

Résultats de la quatrième journée :


Groupe A :

Orlando Pirates (AFS) - Ahly Benghazi (LBY) : 3-0

Buts : Nyauza (26e), Mabasa (41e), Dlamini (69e).


ES Sétif (ALG) - Enyimba (NGA) : 3-0

Buts : Karaoui (31e), Amoura (45e+2), Djahnit (65e, sp).


Classement : 1. Orlando Pirates, 8 pts (+4). 2. Enyimba, 6 pts (-2). 3. Ahly Benghazi, 4 pts (-3). 4. ES Sétif, 4 pts (+1).


Groupe B :

Coton Sport (CAM) - NAPSA Stars (ZAM) : 5-1

Buts : Araina (21e), Marou (36e), Sanou (70e), Ebandza (87e), Tombi (90e+1) - Soko (90e+3).




JS Kabylie (ALG) - RS Berkane (MAR)


Classement : 1. Coton Sport, 9 pts (+6). 2. JS Kabylie, 6 pts (+1). 3. RS Berkane, 5 pts (0). 4. NAPSA Stars, 1 pt (-7).


Groupe C :

CS Sfaxien (TUN) - ES Sahel (TUN) : 2-2

Buts : Ghouma (69e), Chaouat (90e+3) - Sfaxi (10e), Kechrida (32e).


Lundi (15h) : Salitas (BFA) - Jaraaf (SEN).


Classement provisoire : 1. CS Sfaxien, 6 pts (+1). 2. ES Sahel, 5 pts (+1). 3. Jaraaf, 4 pts (0). 4. Salitas, 3 pts (-2).


Groupe D :

Nkana FC (ZAM) - Namungo (TAN) : 1-0

But : Tshimenga (71e).


Pyramids FC (EGY) - Raja Casablanca (MAR) : 0-3

Buts : Ngoma (15e), Malango (42e), Rahimi (77e).




Classement : 1. Raja Casablanca, 12 pts (+8). 2. Pyramids FC, 6 pts (0). 3. Nkana FC, 6 pts (-3). 4. Namungo, 0 pt (-5).


