Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Qatar 2022™

Afrique : Les temps forts en vidéo / Éliminatoires CM 2022

Revivez en vidéo les temps forts des rencontres disputées samedi, dans le cadre des éliminatoires du Mondial 2022 en Afrique.

Groupe G :

Éthiopie - Afrique du Sud : 1-3

Buts : Kebede (67e) - Mokoena (45e+1), Mvala (72e), Makgopa (90e+1)




Ghana - Zimbabwe : 3-1

Buts : Kudus (5e), Partey (66e), A.Ayew (87e) - Musona (49e, sp).




Groupe H :

Togo - Congo : 1-1

Buts : Placca (56e) - Romao (21e, CSC).




Groupe I :

Guinée - Soudan : 2-2

Buts : J.Kanté (48e), Bayo (67e) - Mahmoud (64e), Kamal (88e).




