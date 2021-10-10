Afrique : Les temps forts en vidéo / Éliminatoires CM 2022

Groupe G :
Éthiopie - Afrique du Sud : 1-3
Buts : Kebede (67e) - Mokoena (45e+1), Mvala (72e), Makgopa (90e+1)
🎥 MOMENTS CLÉS DU MATCH: 🇪🇹 1-3 🇿🇦
Une victoire essentielle pour les Bafana Bafana, leaders du groupe G avec 7 points! 🔝#WorldCup | #WCQ | @footballethiop | @BafanaBafanapic.twitter.com/Zs7PTDOH9Q
— CAF - FR (@caf_online_FR) October 9, 2021
Ghana - Zimbabwe : 3-1
Buts : Kudus (5e), Partey (66e), A.Ayew (87e) - Musona (49e, sp).
🎥 Moments clés du match: 🇬🇭 3-1 🇿🇼
2 victoires #WCQ 2022 pour @ghanafaofficial les poussent en 2nde place et le Zimbabwe au bas du groupe G.#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/MnQq1tSqMX
— CAF - FR (@caf_online_FR) October 9, 2021
Groupe H :
Togo - Congo : 1-1
Buts : Placca (56e) - Romao (21e, CSC).
🎥 Moments clés du match: 🇹🇬 1-1 🇨🇬
Le Togo remporte son premier point #WCQ 2022 face au Congo. 🤝#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/4HemRWjd51
— CAF - FR (@caf_online_FR) October 9, 2021
Groupe I :
Guinée - Soudan : 2-2
Buts : J.Kanté (48e), Bayo (67e) - Mahmoud (64e), Kamal (88e).
🎥 MOMENTS CLÉS DU MATCH: 🇬🇳 2-2 🇸🇩
Le Soudan marque en dernières minutes et remporte un point important face à la Guinée! 🔥 #WorldCup | #WCQ | @FEGUIFOOT69 | @SudanNTpic.twitter.com/N2wR800mnG
— CAF - FR (@caf_online_FR) October 9, 2021