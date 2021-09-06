NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Qatar 2022™

Afrique : Les temps forts en vidéo / Éliminatoires CM 2022

Revivez en vidéo les temps forts des rencontres de dimanche, dans le cadre de la deuxième journée des éliminatoires du Mondial 2022 en Afrique.

Groupe E :

Rwanda – Kenya : 1-1

Buts : Rwatubyaye (23e) - Olunga (9e).




Groupe H :

Togo – Namibie : 0-1

But : Kambindu (53e).




La deuxième journée des éliminatoires du Mondial 2022 se poursuit lundi.


