Afrique : Les temps forts en vidéo / Éliminatoires CM 2022

Groupe E :
Rwanda – Kenya : 1-1
Buts : Rwatubyaye (23e) - Olunga (9e).
🎥 Moments clés du match: 🇷🇼 1-1 🇰🇪
Un derby Africain de l’Est qui se termine en match nul entre le Rwanda et Kenya pour la #WCQ 2022🤝
via: @FIFAWorldCup | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/38BHxHLQyK
— CAF - FR (@caf_online_FR) September 5, 2021
Groupe H :
Togo – Namibie : 0-1
But : Kambindu (53e).
🎥 Moments clés du match: 🇹🇬 0-1 🇳🇦
1 but offre la Namibie leur première victoire #WCQ face au Togo. 🎯
Les Brave Warriors ont 4 points en fin du 2nd tour 💫
via: @fifaworldcup_fr | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jrqc9QJZSm
— CAF - FR (@caf_online_FR) September 5, 2021
La deuxième journée des éliminatoires du Mondial 2022 se poursuit lundi.