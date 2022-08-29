Euro 2022 (H) : Le programme complet
EURO 2022 (H)
Du 1er au 18 septembre en Allemagne, en Italie, en Géorgie et en République tchèque
PHASE DE POULES
Groupe A (à Tbilisi)
Géorgie
Turquie
Espagne
Monténégro
Belgique
Bulgarie
Jeudi 1er septembre
13h30 : Espagne - Bulgarie
16h15 : Turquie - Monténégro
19h00 : Belgique - Géorgie
Samedi 3 septembre
13h30 : Monténégro - Belgique
16h15 : Bulgarie - Turquie
19h00 : Géorgie - Espagne
Dimanche 4 septembre
13h30 : Bulgarie - Monténégro
16h15 : - Espagne - Belgique
19h00 : Turquie - Géorgie
Mardi 6 septembre
13h30 : Belgique - Turquie
16h15 : - Monténégro - Espagne
19h00 : Géorgie - Bulgarie
Mercredi 7 septembre
13h30 : Turquie - Espagne
16h15 : - Bulgarie - Belgique
19h00 : Géorgie - Monténégro
Groupe B (à Cologne)
France
Lituanie
Slovénie
Allemagne
Hongrie
Bosnie-Herzégovine
Jeudi 1er septembre
14h30 : Bosnie-Herzégovine - Hongrie
17h15 : Slovénie - Lituanie
20h30 : France - Allemagne
Samedi 3 septembre
14h30 : Allemagne - Bosnie-Herzégovine
17h15 : Lituanie - France
20h30 : Hongrie - Slovénie
Dimanche 4 septembre
14h30 : Lituanie - Allemagne
17h15 : Slovénie - Bosnie-Herzégovine
20h30 : France - Hongrie
Mardi 6 septembre
14h30 : Bosnie-Herzégovine - France
17h15 : Hongrie - Lituanie
20h30 : Allemagne - Slovénie
Mardi 7 septembre
14h30 : Lituanie - Bosnie-Herzégovine
17h15 : France - Slovénie
20h30 : Hongrie - Allemagne
Groupe C (à Milan)
Grèce
Italie
Croatie
Ukraine
Grande-Bretagne
Estonie
Vendredi 2 septembre
14h15 : Ukraine - Grande-Bretagne
17h00 : Croatie - Grèce
21h00 : Italie - Estonie
Samedi 3 septembre
14h15 : Ukraine - Grande-Bretagne
17h00 : Croatie - Grèce
21h00 : Italie - Estonie
Lundi 5 septembre
14h15 : Croatie - Estonie
17h00 : Grande-Bretagne - Grèce
21h00 : Ukraine - Italie
Mardi 6 septembre
14h15 : Estonie - Grande-Bretagne
17h00 : Grèce - Ukraine
21h00 : Italie - Croatie
Mercredi 8 septembre
14h15 : Croatie - Ukraine
17h00 : Estonie - Grèce
21h00 : Grande-Bretagne - Italie
Groupe D (à Prague)
Serbie
République tchèque
Pologne
Finlande
Israël
Pays-Bas
Vendredi 2 septembre
14h00 : Israël - Finlande
17h30 : Pologne - République tchèque
21h00 : Serbie - Pays-Bas
Samedi 3 septembre
14h00 : Finlande - Pologne
17h30 : République tchèque - Serbie
21h00 : Pays-Bas - Israël
Lundi 5 septembre
14h00 : Pologne - Israël
17h30 : République tchèque - Pays-Bas
21h00 : Serbie - Finlande
Mardi 6 septembre
14h00 : Pays-Bas - Pologne
17h30 : Finlande - République tchèque
21h00 : Israël - Serbie
Jeudi 8 septembre
14h00 : Finlande - Pays-Bas
17h30 : République tchèque - Israël
21h00 : Serbie - Pologne
>>> Les quatre premiers sont qualifiés pour les huitièmes de finale
HUITIEMES DE FINALE (A BERLIN)
Samedi 10 septembre
Match 1 : B2 - A3
Match 2 : A1 - B4
Match 3 : B1 - A4
Match 4 : A2 - B3
Dimanche 11 septembre
Match 5 : C1 - D4
Match 6 : D2 - C3
Match 7 : C2 -D3
Match 8 : D1 - C4
QUARTS DE FINALE (A BERLIN)
Mardi 13 septembre
Match 9 : Vainqueur Match 1 - Vainqueur Match 5
Match 10 : Vainqueur Match 2 - Vainqueur Match 6
Mercredi 14 septembre
Match 11 : Vainqueur Match 3 - Vainqueur Match 7
Match 12 : Vainqueur Match 4 - Vainqueur Match 8
DEMI-FINALES (A BERLIN)
Vendredi 16 septembre
Vainqueur Match 9 - Vainqueur Match 10
Vainqueur Match 11 - Vainqueur Match 12
PETITE FINALE (A BERLIN)
Dimanche 18 septembre à 17h15
FINALE (A BERLIN)
Dimanche 18 septembre à 20h30