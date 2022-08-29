NBA.COM : Le site officiel
EuroBasket

Euro 2022 (H) : Le programme complet

Découvrez le programme de l'Euro 2022 de basket masculin, qui se déroulera dans quatre pays, avec la phase finale à Berlin. La Slovénie, sacrée en 2017 devant la Serbie et l'Espagne, remet son titre en jeu, alors que la France tentera de faire mieux que sa douzième place de la précédente édition.

EURO 2022 (H)
Du 1er au 18 septembre en Allemagne, en Italie, en Géorgie et en République tchèque

PHASE DE POULES
Groupe A (à Tbilisi)
Géorgie
Turquie
Espagne
Monténégro
Belgique
Bulgarie

Jeudi 1er septembre
13h30 : Espagne - Bulgarie
16h15 : Turquie - Monténégro
19h00 : Belgique - Géorgie

Samedi 3 septembre
13h30 : Monténégro - Belgique
16h15 : Bulgarie - Turquie
19h00 : Géorgie - Espagne

Dimanche 4 septembre
13h30 : Bulgarie - Monténégro
16h15 : - Espagne - Belgique
19h00 : Turquie - Géorgie

Mardi  6 septembre
13h30 : Belgique - Turquie
16h15 : - Monténégro - Espagne
19h00 : Géorgie - Bulgarie

Mercredi 7 septembre
13h30 : Turquie - Espagne
16h15 : - Bulgarie - Belgique
19h00 : Géorgie - Monténégro

Groupe B (à Cologne)
France
Lituanie
Slovénie
Allemagne
Hongrie
Bosnie-Herzégovine

Jeudi 1er septembre
14h30 : Bosnie-Herzégovine - Hongrie
17h15 : Slovénie - Lituanie
20h30 : France - Allemagne

Samedi 3 septembre
14h30 : Allemagne - Bosnie-Herzégovine
17h15 : Lituanie - France
20h30 : Hongrie - Slovénie

Dimanche 4 septembre
14h30 : Lituanie - Allemagne
17h15 : Slovénie - Bosnie-Herzégovine
20h30 : France - Hongrie

Mardi 6 septembre
14h30 : Bosnie-Herzégovine - France
17h15 : Hongrie - Lituanie
20h30 : Allemagne - Slovénie

Mardi 7 septembre
14h30 : Lituanie - Bosnie-Herzégovine
17h15 : France - Slovénie
20h30 : Hongrie - Allemagne

Groupe C (à Milan)
Grèce
Italie
Croatie
Ukraine
Grande-Bretagne
Estonie

Vendredi 2 septembre
14h15 : Ukraine - Grande-Bretagne
17h00 : Croatie - Grèce
21h00 : Italie - Estonie

Samedi 3 septembre
Lundi 5 septembre
14h15 : Croatie - Estonie
17h00 : Grande-Bretagne - Grèce
21h00 : Ukraine - Italie

Mardi 6 septembre
14h15 : Estonie - Grande-Bretagne
17h00 : Grèce - Ukraine
21h00 : Italie - Croatie

Mercredi 8 septembre
14h15 : Croatie - Ukraine
17h00 : Estonie - Grèce
21h00 : Grande-Bretagne - Italie

Groupe D (à Prague)
Serbie
République tchèque
Pologne
Finlande
Israël
Pays-Bas

Vendredi 2 septembre
14h00 : Israël - Finlande
17h30 : Pologne - République tchèque
21h00 : Serbie - Pays-Bas

Samedi 3 septembre
14h00 : Finlande - Pologne
17h30 : République tchèque - Serbie
21h00 : Pays-Bas - Israël

Lundi 5 septembre
14h00 : Pologne - Israël
17h30 : République tchèque - Pays-Bas
21h00 : Serbie - Finlande

Mardi 6 septembre
14h00 : Pays-Bas - Pologne
17h30 : Finlande - République tchèque
21h00 : Israël - Serbie

Jeudi 8 septembre
14h00 : Finlande - Pays-Bas
17h30 : République tchèque - Israël
21h00 : Serbie - Pologne

>>> Les quatre premiers sont qualifiés pour les huitièmes de finale

HUITIEMES DE FINALE (A BERLIN)


Samedi 10 septembre
Match 1 : B2 - A3
Match 2 : A1 - B4
Match 3 : B1 - A4
Match 4 : A2 - B3

Dimanche 11 septembre
Match 5 : C1 - D4
Match 6 : D2 - C3
Match 7 : C2 -D3
Match 8 : D1 - C4

QUARTS DE FINALE (A BERLIN)
Mardi 13 septembre
Match 9 : Vainqueur Match 1 - Vainqueur Match 5
Match 10 : Vainqueur Match 2 - Vainqueur Match 6

Mercredi 14 septembre
Match 11 : Vainqueur Match 3 - Vainqueur Match 7
Match 12 : Vainqueur Match 4 - Vainqueur Match 8

DEMI-FINALES (A BERLIN)
Vendredi 16 septembre
Vainqueur Match 9 - Vainqueur Match 10
Vainqueur Match 11 - Vainqueur Match 12

PETITE FINALE (A BERLIN)
Dimanche 18 septembre à 17h15

FINALE (A BERLIN)
Dimanche 18 septembre à 20h30
