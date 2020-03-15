Coronavirus : Eliaquim Mangala (Valence) contrôlé positif

Ce dimanche, Valence a annoncé que cinq membres du club avaient été contrôlés positifs au coronavirus. Eliaquim Mangala a confirmé en faire partie. Le défenseur international français passé par Manchester City a donné des nouvelles rassurantes dans un long message publié sur son compte Instagram. Outre le Tricolore, ses coéquipiers Ezequiel Garay et José Gaya seraient les deux autres joueurs touchés au sein du club Ché. Enfin, deux membres du staff technique auraient aussi contracté le COVID-19.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
I knew today that I am Coronavirus positive. At the moment, I'm feelling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and have no contact with my family. I learned that we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that's why I recommend everyone to follow the confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well. If everyone respect these instructions, together we will avoid the propagation as much as possible and fight to avoid transmitting it to people, who may have aggravating symptoms. Many thanks for your support message, Take care of yourself and your loved ones and respect the confinement instructions to avoid the spreading🙏🏿 #QuedateenCasa #StayAtHome #RestezALaMaison
Une publication partagée par Eliaquim Mangala (@eliamangala) le 15 Mars 2020 à 12 :05 PDT