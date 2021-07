Bleus : Mourinho pointe l'arrogance de la France

🤦‍♂️ “France, by being arrogant, they lost the chance to win it again.”



🔥 “France have a better squad than #ITA, a better squad than England.”



😤 “Football decided to punish them due to the way they celebrate.”



José Mourinho says arrogance stopped #FRA winning #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/XsQw2U2Vlz