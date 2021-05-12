NBA.COM : Le site officiel
EHF Ligue des Champions

Ligue des Champions (H) : Paris battu de deux buts à l'aller à Kiel

Opposé au tenant du titre Kiel, le PSG s'est incliné 31-29 sur le terrain des Allemands en quarts de finale aller de la Ligue des Champions. La mission s'annonce délicate au match retour, mais pas impossible.

Les buteurs parisiens : Nahi (8), Hansen (6), Steins (4), Remili (4), Kristopans (2), Kounkoud (2), Syprzak (2), L.Karabatic (1)



Plus d'infos à venir...

LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS (H)
Quarts de finale aller - Mercredi 12 mai 2021
Meshkov Brest (BIE) - FC Barcelone (ESP) : 29-33
Kiel (ALL) - PSG (FRA) : 31-29

Jeudi 13 mai 2021
18h45 : Aalborg (DAN) - Flensburg-Handewitt (ALL)
20h45 : Nantes (FRA) - Telekom Veszprem (HON)
