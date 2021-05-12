Ligue des Champions (H) : Paris battu de deux buts à l'aller à Kiel

Les buteurs parisiens : Nahi (8), Hansen (6), Steins (4), Remili (4), Kristopans (2), Kounkoud (2), Syprzak (2), L.Karabatic (1)
Plus d'infos à venir...
LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS (H)
Quarts de finale aller - Mercredi 12 mai 2021
Meshkov Brest (BIE) - FC Barcelone (ESP) : 29-33
Kiel (ALL) - PSG (FRA) : 31-29
Jeudi 13 mai 2021
18h45 : Aalborg (DAN) - Flensburg-Handewitt (ALL)
20h45 : Nantes (FRA) - Telekom Veszprem (HON)
60' : C'est terminé, le @thw_handball s'impose, mais Paris peut retourner la situation de ce 1/4 de finale d'@ehfcl la semaine prochaine ! Plus d'infos à venir #KIELPSG pic.twitter.com/HE5aAQXprZ
— PSG Handball (@psghand) May 12, 2021
