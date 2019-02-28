Tour des EAU: Viviani devance Gaviria

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) a remporté ce jeudi un sprint très serré à l'arrivée de la 5e étape du Tour des Emirats Arabes Unis.

Le champion d'Italie s'est imposé devant Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates), Marcel Kittel (Katusha) et Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) conserve la tête du classement général à la veille d'une étape décisive qui mènera les coureurs vers le Jebel Jais.

#UAETour



How close was this finish! @Sammmy_Be was right up there in the finale, and finished 4th in the end. pic.twitter.com/eK0GkiOIt3