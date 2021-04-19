NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Cyclisme

Tour des Alpes (E1) : Moscon s'impose au sprint et met fin à trois ans de disette

Ce lundi, l'Italien Gianni Moscon (INEOS Grenadiers), privé de victoires depuis 2018, a remporté, au sprint, la première étape du Tour des Alpes.

Il n'avait plus levé les bras sur une ligne d'arrivée depuis la quatrième étape du Tour de Guangxi 2018. Près de trois ans plus tard, Gianni Moscon a mis fin à cette disette. Lundi, l'Italien (INEOS Grenadiers) a remporté la première étape du Tour des Alpes, entre Bressanone et Innsbruck, longue de 140,6 kilomètres. Le coureur s'était extrait du peloton à quatre kilomètres de l'arrivée, avant d'être rejoint, sous la flamme rouge, par le Norvégien Idar Andersen (Uno-X). A l'arrivée, c'est bien le Transalpin qui s'est montré le plus rapide au sprint.

De Marchi a longtemps résisté au peloton


Le peloton ne s'est ensuite pas fait attendre et c'est le Biélorusse Aleksandr Riabushenko, pensionnaire de la formation UAE Emirates, qui a franchi la ligne d'arrivée en troisième position. Plus tôt dans la journée, une traditionnelle échappée s'était alors formée, avec un total de trois hommes. Il s'agissait de l'Italien Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation), du Hongrois Marton Dina (Eolo-Kometa) et de l'Allemand Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM Cycling Team). Si De Marchi est parvenu à lâcher ses deux compagnons d'infortune, il n'a donc pas pu résister au peloton. Grâce à sa victoire finale, l'Italien Gianni Moscon (INEOS Grenadiers) prend évidemment aussi la tête du classement général.



TOUR DES ALPES
Classement de la 1ere étape (Bressanone - Innsbruck, 140,6km) - Lundi 19 avril 2021
1- Gianni Moscon (ITA/INEOS Grenadiers) en 3h29'24
2- Idar Andersen (NOR/Uno-X Pro Cycling) mt
3- Alexandr Riabushenko (BIE/UAE Emirates) mt
4- Fabio Felline (ITA/Astana-Premier Tech) mt
5- Nick Schultz (AUS/BikeExchange) mt
...
23- François Bidard (FRA/AG2R Citroën) mt
...

Classement général (après 1 étape sur 5)
1- Gianni Moscon (ITA/INEOS Grenadiers) en 3h29'14
2- Idar Andersen (NOR/Uno-X Pro Cycling) à 4''
3- Alexandr Riabushenko (BIE/UAE Emirates) à 6''
4- Fabio Felline (ITA/Astana-Premier Tech) à 10''
5- Nick Schultz (AUS/BikeExchange) à 10''
...
23- François Bidard (FRA/AG2R Citroën) à 10''
...
