Tour des Alpes (E1) : Moscon s'impose au sprint et met fin à trois ans de disette

De Marchi a longtemps résisté au peloton



Classement de la 1ere étape (Bressanone - Innsbruck, 140,6km) - Lundi 19 avril 2021

François Bidard (FRA/AG2R Citroën) mt

Classement général (après 1 étape sur 5)

François Bidard (FRA/AG2R Citroën) à 10''

Il n'avait plus levé les bras sur une ligne d'arrivée depuis la quatrième étape du Tour de Guangxi 2018. Près de trois ans plus tard, Gianni Moscon a mis fin à cette disette. Lundi,, entre Bressanone et Innsbruck, longue de 140,6 kilomètres. Le coureur s'était extrait du peloton à quatre kilomètres de l'arrivée, avant d'être rejoint, sous la flamme rouge, par le Norvégien Idar Andersen (Uno-X). A l'arrivée, c'est bien le Transalpin qui s'est montré le plus rapide au sprint.Le peloton ne s'est ensuite pas fait attendre et c'est le Biélorusse Aleksandr Riabushenko, pensionnaire de la formation UAE Emirates, qui a franchi la ligne d'arrivée en troisième position. Plus tôt dans la journée, une traditionnelle échappée s'était alors formée, avec un total de trois hommes.Si De Marchi est parvenu à lâcher ses deux compagnons d'infortune, il n'a donc pas pu résister au peloton. Grâce à sa victoire finale, l'Italien Gianni Moscon (INEOS Grenadiers) prend évidemment aussi la tête du classement général.2- Idar Andersen (NOR/Uno-X Pro Cycling) mt3- Alexandr Riabushenko (BIE/UAE Emirates) mt4- Fabio Felline (ITA/Astana-Premier Tech) mt5- Nick Schultz (AUS/BikeExchange) mt...23-...2- Idar Andersen (NOR/Uno-X Pro Cycling) à 4''3- Alexandr Riabushenko (BIE/UAE Emirates) à 6''4- Fabio Felline (ITA/Astana-Premier Tech) à 10''5- Nick Schultz (AUS/BikeExchange) à 10''...23-...