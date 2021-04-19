Tour des Alpes (E1) : Moscon s'impose au sprint et met fin à trois ans de disette

De Marchi a longtemps résisté au peloton
Le peloton ne s'est ensuite pas fait attendre et c'est le Biélorusse Aleksandr Riabushenko, pensionnaire de la formation UAE Emirates, qui a franchi la ligne d'arrivée en troisième position. Plus tôt dans la journée, une traditionnelle échappée s'était alors formée, avec un total de trois hommes. Il s'agissait de l'Italien Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation), du Hongrois Marton Dina (Eolo-Kometa) et de l'Allemand Felix Engelhardt (Tirol KTM Cycling Team). Si De Marchi est parvenu à lâcher ses deux compagnons d'infortune, il n'a donc pas pu résister au peloton. Grâce à sa victoire finale, l'Italien Gianni Moscon (INEOS Grenadiers) prend évidemment aussi la tête du classement général.
Gianni Moscon (INEOS) wins Tour of the Alps' stage 1!
— Tour of The Alps (@Tourof_TheAlps) April 19, 2021
TOUR DES ALPES
Classement de la 1ere étape (Bressanone - Innsbruck, 140,6km) - Lundi 19 avril 2021
1- Gianni Moscon (ITA/INEOS Grenadiers) en 3h29'24
2- Idar Andersen (NOR/Uno-X Pro Cycling) mt
3- Alexandr Riabushenko (BIE/UAE Emirates) mt
4- Fabio Felline (ITA/Astana-Premier Tech) mt
5- Nick Schultz (AUS/BikeExchange) mt
...
23- François Bidard (FRA/AG2R Citroën) mt
...
Classement général (après 1 étape sur 5)
1- Gianni Moscon (ITA/INEOS Grenadiers) en 3h29'14
2- Idar Andersen (NOR/Uno-X Pro Cycling) à 4''
3- Alexandr Riabushenko (BIE/UAE Emirates) à 6''
4- Fabio Felline (ITA/Astana-Premier Tech) à 10''
5- Nick Schultz (AUS/BikeExchange) à 10''
...
23- François Bidard (FRA/AG2R Citroën) à 10''
...