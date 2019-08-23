Deceuninck-Quick Step: Evenepoel prolonge

Auteur d'une superbe première saison chez les professionnels, où il a déjà décroché cinq victoires, dont la Clasica San Sebastian, Remco Evenepoel a prolongé son contrat avec l'équipe Deceuninck-Quick Step.

Le prodige belge de 19 ans est désormais lié jusqu'en 2023 avec la formation de Patrick Lefevere.

What better news to start the weekend than this?@EvenepoelRemco, one of the best neo-pros of the season, has signed a new contract that will see him ride for Deceuninck - Quick-Step until the end of 2023: https://t.co/E2sH1mqt1v

Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/ikvll9kJrJ