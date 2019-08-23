NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Cyclisme

Deceuninck-Quick Step: Evenepoel prolonge

Icon Sport

Auteur d'une superbe première saison chez les professionnels, où il a déjà décroché cinq victoires, dont la Clasica San Sebastian, Remco Evenepoel a prolongé son contrat avec l'équipe Deceuninck-Quick Step.

Le prodige belge de 19 ans est désormais lié jusqu'en 2023 avec la formation de Patrick Lefevere.

Précédent AG2R: Fracture de la rotule pour Vuillermoz
Lire
AG2R: Fracture de la rotule pour Vuillermoz
Suivant

Dernières actualités