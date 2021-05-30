NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Cyclisme

Dauphiné : Le Belge Van Moer, premier leader

Brent Van Moer est le premier leader de ce Critérium Dauphiné, dont la 1ere étape s'est déroulée dimanche. Le jeune Belge de 23 ans, qui n'avait encore jamais gagné chez les professionnels, s'est imposé en solitaire et endosse du même coup le maillot jaune.






CYCLISME / CITERIUM DU DAUPHINE 2021
1ere étape - Issoire - Issoire (181,8 km) - Dimanche 30 mai 2021
1- Brent Van Moer (BEL/Lotto Soudal), en 4h13'00
2- Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain Victorious), mt
3- Clément Venturini (FRA/AG2R Citroën), mt
4- Jasper Stuyven (BEL/Trek-Segafredo), mt
5- Kaden Groves (AUS/BikeExchange), mt
6- Nils Politt (ALL/Bora-Hansgrohe), mt
7- Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/Ineos Grenadiers), mt
8- Kasper Asgreen (DAN/Deceuninck-Quick Step), mt
9- Alex Aranburu (ESP/Astana-Premier Tech), mt
10- Alejandro Valverde (ESP/Movistar), mt
...

Classement général après 1 étape (sur 8)
1- Brent Van Moer (BEL/Lotto Soudal), en 4h13'00
2- Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain Victorious), à 5”
3- Clément Venturini (FRA/AG2R Citroën), à 7”
...
