Dauphiné : Le Belge Van Moer, premier leader

🏁 Bras de fer entre 🇧🇪@Brentvanmoer et le peloton. 💪
⏪ Revivez le dernier kilomètre de la 1ère étape du #Dauphiné.
🏁 🇧🇪@Brentvanmoer 🆚 the peloton. 💪
⏪ Relive the last kilometre of stage 1. pic.twitter.com/9ODHhsNL2B
— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) May 30, 2021
🤩 Un immense bonheur pour 🇧🇪 @Brentvanmoer et l’équipe @Lotto_Soudal !
🤩 Pure happiness for 🇧🇪 @Brentvanmoer and @Lotto_Soudal!#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/ri11vgJzTX
CYCLISME / CITERIUM DU DAUPHINE 2021
1ere étape - Issoire - Issoire (181,8 km) - Dimanche 30 mai 2021
1- Brent Van Moer (BEL/Lotto Soudal), en 4h13'00
2- Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain Victorious), mt
3- Clément Venturini (FRA/AG2R Citroën), mt
4- Jasper Stuyven (BEL/Trek-Segafredo), mt
5- Kaden Groves (AUS/BikeExchange), mt
6- Nils Politt (ALL/Bora-Hansgrohe), mt
7- Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/Ineos Grenadiers), mt
8- Kasper Asgreen (DAN/Deceuninck-Quick Step), mt
9- Alex Aranburu (ESP/Astana-Premier Tech), mt
10- Alejandro Valverde (ESP/Movistar), mt
...
Classement général après 1 étape (sur 8)
1- Brent Van Moer (BEL/Lotto Soudal), en 4h13'00
2- Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain Victorious), à 5”
3- Clément Venturini (FRA/AG2R Citroën), à 7”
...