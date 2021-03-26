NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Le Nigeria opte pour le bateau

Les Nigérians ont rejoint le Bénin par la mer, en vue du match de samedi en éliminatoires de la CAN.

Le Nigeria innove. À J-1 de son match capital sur le terrain du Bénin, en éliminatoires de la prochaine CAN, les Super Eagles et leur staff sont arrivés par la voie... maritime, à la Lagune des Douanes de Porto-Novo. "Nous risquons de faire le déplacement au Bénin, où nous jouons notre match de la 5e journée le 27 mars, en bateau, parce que la route n’est pas bonne et que la traversée ne dure que deux heures", avait indiqué Gernot Rohr, sur Europe 1 le mois dernier. Le sélectionneur a donc tenu parole.


Décisive pour la qualification, la rencontre Bénin-Nigeria se dispute samedi à partir de 17 heures.
