Coupe d'Afrique des Nations

Ghana : La liste définitive pour la CAN, Abdul Samed et Afena Gyan écartés

Le sélectionneur de l’équipe du Ghana de football, Milovan Rajevac, a communiqué la liste définitive de 28 joueurs pour la CAN. Le milieu de terrain Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont) et l’attaquant de 18 ans Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma) ne seront pas du voyage au Cameroun.

Les 28 Black Stars :




Pour rappel, le Ghana affrontera le Maroc, le Gabon et les Comores dans le groupe C.


