Ghana : La liste définitive pour la CAN, Abdul Samed et Afena Gyan écartés

January 4, 2022 20:10 Le sélectionneur de l’équipe du Ghana de football, Milovan Rajevac, a communiqué la liste définitive de 28 joueurs pour la CAN. Le milieu de terrain Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont) et l’attaquant de 18 ans Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma) ne seront pas du voyage au Cameroun.