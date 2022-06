CAN 2023 : Le Sénégal reçoit encore, le programme / Éliminatoires (J2)

Programme du mardi 7 juin 2022 :

Groupe B :

15h : Eswatini - Burkina Faso

19h30 : Cap-Vert - Togo, à Marrakech.

Groupe H :

18h : Zambie - Comores.

The Chipolopolo Boys have concluded their preparations for tomorrow's Group H #AFCON2023Q match against Comoros.The players under the watchful eyes of Coach Aljosa Asanovic performed several tactical drills as they beat the cold at Heroes stadium on Monday evening. pic.twitter.com/B58BDOv6SL

— FAZ (@FAZFootball) June 6, 2022