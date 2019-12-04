CAF Awards 2019 : Les finalistes dévoilés, le duel Mané-Mahrez aura bien lieu

Joueur africain de l'année :
André Onana (Cameroun & Ajax)
Hakim Ziyech (Maroc & Ajax)
Ismaël Bennacer (Algérie & AC Milan)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Sénégal & Napoli)
Mohamed Salah (Egypte & Liverpool)
Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)
Riyad Mahrez (Algérie & Manchester City)
Sadio Mané (Sénégal & Liverpool)
Youcef Belaïli (Algérie & Ahli Jeddah)
3⃣0⃣ ➡ 1⃣0⃣— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) December 4, 2019
L’élite Africaine consiste de 10 noms🌎🔝
Qui sera couronné Meilleur Joueur Africain de l’Année? 🏆 #CAFAwards2019 https://t.co/c7lTJzF1N0
Joueur Africain Interclubs de l’Année :
Anice Badri (Tunisie & Espérance)
Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al-Aïn)
Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisie & Espérance)
Tarek Hamed (Egypte & Zamalek)
Youcef Belaïli (Algérie & Espérance / Ahli Jeddah)
Interclubs Player of the Year shortlist updated 🚨— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 4, 2019
Who will Triumph and finish top of this quality list of players? 🏆🏅#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/N39jmABJmf
Meilleur Espoir de l’Année :
Achraf Hakimi (Maroc & Borussia Dortmund)
Krépin Diatta (Sénégal & FC Bruges)
Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)
- Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 4, 2019
- Krépin Diatta 🇸🇳
- Moussa Djenepo🇲🇱
- Samuel Chukwueze 🇳🇬
- Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬
The updated shortlist for Youth Player of the Year is not shy of talent! #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/1yg1pCcxZf
Joueuse Africaine de l’Année :
Ajara Nchout (Cameroun & Valerenga)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelone)
Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroun & CSKA Moscou)
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)
Thembi Kgatlana (Afrique du Sud & Beijing Phoenix FC)
5⃣ stars fighting it out for the title of Women's Player of the Year 🏆— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 4, 2019
All of them have had an incredible year but which one will come out on at the 🔝 #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/lXW2Msm59h
Entraîneur de l’Année (M) :
Aliou Cissé (Sénégal - Sénégal)
Christian Gross (Suisse - Zamalek)
Djamel Belmadi (Algérie - Algérie)
Mouïne Chaâbani (Tunisie - Espérance)
Nicolas Dupuis (France - Madagascar)
The list gets shorter 👀— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 4, 2019
Which one of these 5⃣ managers will win Coach of the Year❓#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/MzcyWJRlIT
Entraineur de l’Année (F) :
Alain Djeumfa (Cameroun)
Bruce Mwape (Zambie)
Clémentine Touré (Côte d'Ivoire)
Desiree Ellis (Afrique du sud)
Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)
5⃣ of the best!— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 4, 2019
The contenders for the Women's Coach of the Year 👏👇#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/rCHNEuCrds
Equipe Nationale Masculine de l’Année :
Algérie
Madagascar
Nigeria
Sénégal
Tunisie
1⃣ Cameroon— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 4, 2019
2⃣ Côte d'Ivoire
3⃣ Nigeria
4⃣ South Africa
5⃣ Zambia
Best Women's National Team of the the Year candidates 🔥👇#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/PyeGAMN8PI
Equipe Nationale Féminine de l’Année :
Cameroun
Côte d'Ivoire
Nigeria
Afrique du Sud
Zambie
1⃣ Cameroon— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 4, 2019
2⃣ Côte d'Ivoire
3⃣ Nigeria
4⃣ South Africa
5⃣ Zambia
Best Women's National Team of the the Year candidates 🔥👇#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/PyeGAMN8PI