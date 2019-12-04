NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Coupe d'Afrique des Nations

CAF Awards 2019 : Les finalistes dévoilés, le duel Mané-Mahrez aura bien lieu

La CAF a dévoilé les listes de finalistes pour les CAF Awards 2019. Sadio Mané et Riyad Mahrez figurent bien entendu parmi les joueurs en lice pour le trophée du joueur africain de l'année.

Cela se précise pour les CAF Awards 2019. La Confédération africaine de football a dévoilé ce mercredi les listes des finalistes pour ces trophées, destinées à récompenser les meilleurs représentants du football continental. Dix hommes restent en course pour la statuette du joueur africain de l'année, parmi lesquels se détachent deux favoris, le Sénégalais Sadio Mané (Liverpool), vainqueur de la Ligue des Champions et finaliste de la CAN 2019, et l'Algérien Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), champion d'Angleterre et d'Afrique avec les Fennecs. La cérémonie de remise aura lieu le 7 janvier 2020 à Hurghada, en Egypte.

Joueur africain de l'année :
André Onana (Cameroun & Ajax)
Hakim Ziyech (Maroc & Ajax)
Ismaël Bennacer (Algérie & AC Milan)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Sénégal & Napoli)
Mohamed Salah (Egypte & Liverpool)
Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)
Riyad Mahrez (Algérie & Manchester City)
Sadio Mané (Sénégal & Liverpool)
Youcef Belaïli (Algérie & Ahli Jeddah)
 

Joueur Africain Interclubs de l’Année :
Anice Badri (Tunisie & Espérance)
Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al-Aïn)
Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisie & Espérance)
Tarek Hamed (Egypte & Zamalek)
Youcef Belaïli (Algérie & Espérance / Ahli Jeddah)
 

Meilleur Espoir de l’Année :
Achraf Hakimi (Maroc & Borussia Dortmund)
Krépin Diatta (Sénégal & FC Bruges)
Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)
 

Joueuse Africaine de l’Année :
Ajara Nchout (Cameroun & Valerenga)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelone)
Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroun & CSKA Moscou)
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)
Thembi Kgatlana (Afrique du Sud & Beijing Phoenix FC)
 

Entraîneur de l’Année (M) :
Aliou Cissé (Sénégal - Sénégal)
Christian Gross (Suisse - Zamalek)
Djamel Belmadi (Algérie - Algérie)
Mouïne Chaâbani (Tunisie - Espérance)
Nicolas Dupuis (France - Madagascar)
 

Entraineur de l’Année (F) :
Alain Djeumfa (Cameroun)
Bruce Mwape (Zambie)
Clémentine Touré (Côte d'Ivoire)
Desiree Ellis (Afrique du sud)
Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)
 

Equipe Nationale Masculine de l’Année :
Algérie
Madagascar
Nigeria
Sénégal
Tunisie
 

Equipe Nationale Féminine de l’Année :
Cameroun
Côte d'Ivoire
Nigeria
Afrique du Sud
Zambie
 
Précédent Burkina Faso : Jonathan Pitroipa annonce sa retrai
Lire
Burkina Faso : Jonathan Pitroipa annonce sa retraite internationale
Suivant CAF : L'Egyptien Amr Fahmy va se présenter contre
Lire
CAF : L'Egyptien Amr Fahmy va se présenter contre Ahmad

Dernières actualités