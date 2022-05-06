Champions Cup (Quarts de finale) : Les compos des clubs français

CHAMPIONS CUP / QUARTS DE FINALE
Samedi 7 mai 2022
16h : Munster - Toulouse
Le XV de départ de Toulouse
Ramos - Delibes, Fouyssac, Ahki, Lebel - Ntamack, Dupont - Cros, Flament, Elstadt - Meafou, Ro. Arnold - Aldegheri, Marchand, Neti
Les remplaçants : Mauvaka, Baille, Ainu'u, Tekori, Tolofua, Jelonch, Germain, Médard
18h30 : La Rochelle - Montpellier
Le XV de La Rochelle
Sinzelle - Leyds, Danty, Botia, Rhule - West, Kerr-Barlow - Aldritt, Vito, Liebenberg - Picquette, Lavault - Atonio, Bourgarit, Priso
Les remplaçants : Bosch, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Haddad, Retière, Favre, Popelin
Le XV de départ de Montpellier
Tisseron - Rattez, Reilhac, Pollard, Ngandebe - Foursans, Paillaugue - Mercer, Camara, Ouedraogo - Chalureau, Verhaeghe - Thomas, Guirado, Forletta
Les remplaçants : Paenga-Amosa, Rodgers, Arroyo, Galletier, Aprasidze, Darmon, Capelli, Dakuwaqa
Dimanche 8 mai 2022
16h : Racing 92 - Sale Sharks
Le XV de départ du Racing 92
Spring - Thomas, Fickou, Chavancy, Imhoff - Russell, Le Garrec - Tanga, Diallo, Lauret - Bresler, Chouzenoux - Gomes Sa, Chat, Kolingar
Les remplaçants : Baubigny, Ben Arous, Nyakane, Le Roux, Pesenti, Machenaud, Gibert, Vakatawa