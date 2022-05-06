NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Champions Cup

Champions Cup (Quarts de finale) : Les compos des clubs français

Découvrez les compositions d'équipe des clubs français engagés en quarts de finale de la Champions Cup de rugby ce week-end.

CHAMPIONS CUP / QUARTS DE FINALE


Samedi 7 mai 2022

16h : Munster - Toulouse

Le XV de départ de Toulouse

Ramos - Delibes, Fouyssac, Ahki, Lebel - Ntamack, Dupont - Cros, Flament, Elstadt - Meafou, Ro. Arnold - Aldegheri, Marchand, Neti

Les remplaçants : Mauvaka, Baille, Ainu'u, Tekori, Tolofua, Jelonch, Germain, Médard

18h30 : La Rochelle - Montpellier

Le XV de La Rochelle

Sinzelle - Leyds, Danty, Botia, Rhule - West, Kerr-Barlow - Aldritt, Vito, Liebenberg - Picquette, Lavault - Atonio, Bourgarit, Priso

Les remplaçants : Bosch, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Haddad, Retière, Favre, Popelin

Le XV de départ de Montpellier

Tisseron - Rattez, Reilhac, Pollard, Ngandebe - Foursans, Paillaugue - Mercer, Camara, Ouedraogo - Chalureau, Verhaeghe - Thomas, Guirado, Forletta

Les remplaçants : Paenga-Amosa, Rodgers, Arroyo, Galletier, Aprasidze, Darmon, Capelli, Dakuwaqa

Dimanche 8 mai 2022

16h : Racing 92 - Sale Sharks

Le XV de départ du Racing 92

Spring - Thomas, Fickou, Chavancy, Imhoff - Russell, Le Garrec - Tanga, Diallo, Lauret - Bresler, Chouzenoux - Gomes Sa, Chat, Kolingar

Les remplaçants : Baubigny, Ben Arous, Nyakane, Le Roux, Pesenti, Machenaud, Gibert, Vakatawa
