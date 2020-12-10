Champions Cup (J1) : Les compositions des matchs des clubs français

CHAMPIONS CUP 2020-21 / 1ErE JOURNEE
Vendredi 11 décembre
Northampton - Bordeaux-Bègles (groupe A, 18h30) :
La composition de Northampton : Furbank - Tuala, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro - (o) Biggar, (m) Mitchell - Wood, Adendorff, Lawes - Isiekwe, Ribbans - Franks, Matavesi, Auterac
Les remplaçants : Fish, Van Wyk, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Tonks, Taylor, Dingwall, Olowofela
La composition de Bordeaux-Bègles : Buros - Cordero, Moefana, Lamerat, Lam - (o) Botica, (m) Lucu - Diaby, Higginbotham, Woki - Cazeaux, Petti - Cobilas, Lamothe, Paiva
Les remplaçants : Kaulashvili, Maynadier, Tameifuna, Marais, Tauleigne, Gimbert, Jalibert, Uberti
Ulster - Toulouse (groupe B, 21h00) :
La composition de l'Ulster : Lowry - Faddes, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale - (o) Madigan, (m) Cooney - Murphy, Coetzee, Reidy - Carter, A. O'Connor - Moore, Herring, O'Sullivan
Les remplaçants : Andrew, Warwick, O'Toole, D. O'Connor, Rea, Mathewson, Moore, Gilroy
La composition de Toulouse : Médard - Lebel, Guitoune, Ntamack, Kolbe - (o) Ramos, (m) Dupont - Placines, Tolofua, Elstadt - Tekori, Ro.Arnold - Faumuina, J.Marchand, Baille
Les remplaçants : G.Marchand, Neti, Ainu'u, Meafou, Madaule, Youyoutte, Ahki, Balès
