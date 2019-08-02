Etats-Unis: Drummond renonce également

Nouveau forfait d'envergure pour Team USA ! André Drummond, le pivot all-star de Detroit, ne participera pas non plus au stage préparatoire pour la Coupe du monde avec l'équipe américaine.

Le secteur intérieur de la formation de Gregg Popovich est de plus en plus dégarni. Bam Adebayo, le pivot de Miami, a été appelé en renfort pour épauler Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, Julius Randle et Mason Plumlee.

Another blow for Team USA in advance of the @FIBAWC: Pistons center Andre Drummond, who played on the 2014 squad that won the Worlds in Spain, has withdrawn from the training camp that begins Monday in Las Vegas