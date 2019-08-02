NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Championnat du monde

Etats-Unis: Drummond renonce également

Nouveau forfait d'envergure pour Team USA ! André Drummond, le pivot all-star de Detroit, ne participera pas non plus au stage préparatoire pour la Coupe du monde avec l'équipe américaine.

Le secteur intérieur de la formation de Gregg Popovich est de plus en plus dégarni. Bam Adebayo, le pivot de Miami, a été appelé en renfort pour épauler Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, Julius Randle et Mason Plumlee.

