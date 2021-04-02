NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Challenge Cup

Challenge Cup (Huitièmes) : Montpellier prend son quart

Montpellier s'est imposé 26-21 contre les Glasgow Warriors en huitièmes de finale de la Challenge Cup et sera opposé le week-end prochain à Trévise ou Agen.




Plus d'infos à venir...

Challenge Cup CHALLENGE CUP / HUITIEMES DE FINALE

Vendredi 2 avril 2021
Zebre - Bath : 27-35
London Irish - Cardiff Blues : 41-35
Montpellier - Glasgow Warriors : 26-21

Samedi 3 avril 2021
15h00 : Ospreys - Newcastle Falcons
16h00 : Benetton Trévise - Agen
17h30 : Dragons - Northampton Saints
20h00 : Leicester Tigers - Connacht

Dimanche 4 avril 2021
20h00 : Harlequins - Ulster

QUARTS DE FINALE
Matchs les 9, 10 et 11 avril 2021
Bath - London Irish
Montpellier - Benetton Trévise ou Agen
Leicester Tigers ou Connacht - Ospreys ou Newcastle Falcons
Dragons ou Northampton Saints - Harlequins ou Ulster
