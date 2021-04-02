Challenge Cup (Huitièmes) : Montpellier prend son quart

[📺 RÉSUMÉ VIDÉO] 🏉 #ChallengeCup
💪 Match serré entre le MHR et les Glasgow Warriors remporté par les Héraultais qui filent en 1/4 de finale de la Challenge Cup !
😬 Les Ecossais ont terminé le match à 14 après un carton rouge !https://t.co/4ONnEgbHM6
— beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) April 2, 2021
Plus d'infos à venir...
CHALLENGE CUP / HUITIEMES DE FINALE
Vendredi 2 avril 2021
Zebre - Bath : 27-35
London Irish - Cardiff Blues : 41-35
Montpellier - Glasgow Warriors : 26-21
Samedi 3 avril 2021
15h00 : Ospreys - Newcastle Falcons
16h00 : Benetton Trévise - Agen
17h30 : Dragons - Northampton Saints
20h00 : Leicester Tigers - Connacht
Dimanche 4 avril 2021
20h00 : Harlequins - Ulster
QUARTS DE FINALE
Matchs les 9, 10 et 11 avril 2021
Bath - London Irish
Montpellier - Benetton Trévise ou Agen
Leicester Tigers ou Connacht - Ospreys ou Newcastle Falcons
Dragons ou Northampton Saints - Harlequins ou Ulster