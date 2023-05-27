NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Bundesliga

Bundesliga : Le Bayern se sépare de Oliver Kahn et Hasan Salihamidzić !

Juste après l'obtention du onzième titre consécutif en Bundesliga, le Bayern Munich vient d'officialiser les départs de Oliver Kahn et Hasan Salihamidzić !

Panoramic

Plus d'informations à suivre...

 

Football Bayern Munich Bundesliga
