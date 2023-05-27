Bundesliga : Le Bayern se sépare de Oliver Kahn et Hasan Salihamidzić ! May 27, 2023 18:41 Juste après l'obtention du onzième titre consécutif en Bundesliga, le Bayern Munich vient d'officialiser les départs de Oliver Kahn et Hasan Salihamidzić ! Panoramic Plus d'informations à suivre... FC Bayern Aufsichtsrat: Trennung von Oliver Kahn und Hasan Salihamidžić – Jan-Christian Dreesen neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender. — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) May 27, 2023 Football Bayern Munich Bundesliga Précédent Bundesliga : Kolo Muani et Dina-Ebimbe renversent Lire Suivant - Dernières actualités May 27, 2023 18:41 Le Bayern se sépare de Kahn et Salihamidzić ! May 27, 2023 18:19 Kolo Muani et Dina-Ebimbe renversent Fribourg May 27, 2023 17:48 Le Bayern Munich titré sur le gong ! May 27, 2023 17:46 Leipzig et Nkunku terminent en boulet de canon May 27, 2023 17:42 Union Berlin sera bien en C1 ! May 27, 2023 17:31 Dortmund s'écroule et laisse filer le titre May 27, 2023 17:19 Le but du titre pour Musiala et le Bayern May 27, 2023 17:01 Guerreiro redonne de l'espoir à Dortmund May 27, 2023 15:56 Quel numéro pour Christopher Nkunku ! May 27, 2023 15:55 Mayence double la mise et frigorifie Dortmund !