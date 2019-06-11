NBA.COM : Le site officiel
ATP Tour

Un nouveau coach pour Wawrinka

Reuters

De retour dans le Top 20 après son quart de finale à Roland-Garros, alors qu'il était au-delà de la 250e place mondiale un an plus tôt à pareille époque, Stan Wawrinka a annoncé du renfort dans son staff.

Le Suisse va en effet collaborer avec Dani Vallverdu pour la période sur gazon, tout en continuant à travailler aux côtés de Magnus Norman, son coach historique.

Vallverdu, technicien réputé, a œuvré par le passé aux côtés d'Andy Murray, Tomas Berdych et Grigor Dimitrov.

Précédent 's-Hertogenbosch (M): Humbert battu d'entrée
Lire
's-Hertogenbosch (M): Humbert battu d'entrée
Suivant

Dernières actualités