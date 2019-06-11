Un nouveau coach pour Wawrinka

De retour dans le Top 20 après son quart de finale à Roland-Garros, alors qu'il était au-delà de la 250e place mondiale un an plus tôt à pareille époque, Stan Wawrinka a annoncé du renfort dans son staff.

Le Suisse va en effet collaborer avec Dani Vallverdu pour la période sur gazon, tout en continuant à travailler aux côtés de Magnus Norman, son coach historique.

Vallverdu, technicien réputé, a œuvré par le passé aux côtés d'Andy Murray, Tomas Berdych et Grigor Dimitrov.

I am pleased to announce that I will collaborate with @danielvallverdu for the up and coming grass court season.He will be an addition to my team @normansweden #yannick and I’m really excited to learn from his extensive experience and knowledge in the world of tennis !!