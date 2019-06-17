NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Queen's: Mahut s'offre Tiafoe

Nicolas Mahut a bien mis à profit son invitation pour les qualifications du tournoi du Queen's. Après avoir remporté deux matches pour se hisser dans le tableau principal, l'Angevin, sur la lancée de son bon parcours à Roland-Garros, a dominé au 1er tour le 36e joueur mondial Frances Tiafoe (6-3, 7-6 [5]).

191e mondial cette semaine, Mahut va poursuivre sa remontée au classement. Il affrontera Stan Wawrinka ou Daniel Evans ou prochain tour.

